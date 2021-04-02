Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama, 15, Gives Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Reign, 6, A Piggy Back Ride

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s families are sweetly blending, as his daughter gave her son a piggyback ride after a day of skiing.

Travis Barker and girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian‘s kids have known each other for years, growing up on the same street in Calabasas. Now that the pair have embarked on a romantic relationship, their children are getting even closer. That much was evident when Travis’ 15-year-old daughter Alabama (by ex-wife Shana Moakler) shared a series of Instagram photos from a ski getaway on Apr. 2, and in one snapshot she was carrying Kourtney’s son Reign, 6, (by ex Scott Disick) piggyback style on the slopes.

In the cute end of the day shot as the sun was setting, Alabama could be seen with her waist-length blonde tresses blowing in the wind. She had on a chic purple and pink tie-dye pattern snowsuit with white lace-up Doc Marten style boots. Reign looked adorable in a bright red and orange camouflage snowsuit, with a black knit beanie and tan lace-up Timberland style boots.

It appears the two had finished up their day of skiing, and were ending it by doing some sledding via a blue snow tube that was seen nearby in the powder. Reign made a funny face for the camera, scrunching up his lips. In previous photos in the set that Alabama shared, she donned a red Prada ski suit and grey helmet for her turns on the slopes. Even her dad Travis, 45, showed off his skills on a snowboard, as the Blink 182 drummer posted an IG video of him mastering his turns like a pro during the blended family ski trip.

Kourtney, 41, shared Alabama’s photo of her holding Reign on her back to her Instagram stories. It was followed up by a shot of the pool that appeared to be inside of their ski resort, then she shared a video of Reign being goofy on the private plane trip home. He was telling everyone to turn off their electronics, as Travis could seemingly be heard playing a video game in the seat in front of him.

Before ending their ski getaway, Alabama documented an evening around a fire pit toasting marshmallows and playing a game of “I’m passing the phone” with her dad, brother Landon Barker, 17, Kourtney, her daughter Penelope, 8, and Reign to her TikTok. When Kourt first got her chance, she said “I’m passing the phone to my boyfriend” and gave it to Travis for his turn. Boyfriend!!! It’s so cute to hear her call Travis that, even though it has been obvious ever since they officially came out as a couple on Valentine’s Day and have been together nonstop with plenty of PDA ever since.

Reign could be seen in the same bright camo snowsuit as he was wearing earlier with Alabama. When Kourt’s turn came around again, she sweetly said “I’m passing the phone to somebody who talks 24-7” and showed Reign. He’s already picked up on some naughty words, at first stammering about what he should say in the game then exclaiming “Oh f**k!”and “Oh sh*t!” at it being his turn. Then Reign and just squealed and started twerking instead, before his mom laughed and told him “okay, we’re done.” What a fun blended family vacation!