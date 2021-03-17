Kourtney Kardashian Wraps Her Arms Around Travis Barker In 1st Serious PDA Pics

After plenty of Instagram flirting, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have taken their romance out in the open with a cuddle session following a romantic lunch.

Fans are finally getting their first look at what an adorably cuddly couple Kourtney Kardashian, 41, and Travis Barker, 45, are. In new photos, the pair shared their first open PDA session while waiting for their car to arrive at a restaurant’s valet station. The two had a romantic lunch at their favorite vegan eatery, West Hollywood’s Crossroads Kitchen, and the reality star held Travis close against her as she wrapped her arms around his waist while waiting for their vehicle. You can see the photos here.

Travis was equally affectionate with his girlfriend. He was seen in one photo lovingly cradling the back of Kourtney’s head, pulling her into his chest as she continued to hold on tight to him with her arms. Once their car arrived, Travis led the way, holding his right arm back and reached for Kourtney’s hand.

The pair has already mastered the art of couple cloning when it comes to their wardrobe choices. Both dressed in black for their Mar. 16 lunch date. Kourtney rocked a cozy black zip-front jacket, black leggings and black combat-style boots. Travis wore a black sweatshirt with the hood pulled up over his head, black sweat pants and black sneakers. Both Kourt and Travis donned dark sunglasses, with the mother of three wearing a black face mask.

This is the first public sighting of the two showing deep physical affection towards each other. The pair had been flirting back and forth via Instagram comments until Feb. 16 when they made their romance IG official. Kourtney posted a photo of her red-manicured fingers holding on to Travis’ heavily tattooed hand. Travis not only commented with a black heart emoji in her post, he resposted the photograph to his Instagram stories.

Kourtney and Travis have been friends for years, living on the same street in Calabasas and their children were playdate buddies. They had been photographed out together in 2018-2019 — most notably on numerous dinner trips to Crossroads! — but were usually part of a group. The mother of three and the Blink 182 drummer were finally rumored to be officially dating following a Jan. 2021 trip together to her mom Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs estate. Now they’ve finally taken their romance out in the open for everyone to see.