Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Hold Hands In Sweet Pic As They Make Romance IG Official

Finally — Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are Instagram official! The ‘KUWTK’ star and Blink-182 drummer confirmed their relationship with a sweet PDA photo a week after being spotted on a romantic date.

The wait is over: Kourtney Kardashian, 41, and Travis Barker, 45, have confirmed their relationship. The longtime friends-turned-lovers became Instagram official by both sharing the same sweet photo of themselves holding hands in the car on their respective accounts. The Poosh blogger and Blink-182 drummer let the photo speak for itself, because they didn’t caption or write anything over the PDA photo. Travis did, however, leave a single black heart emoji underneath Kourtney’s post.

While this is the official announcement, the lovers actually semi-confirmed their relationship two days prior on Valentine’s Day. They both took to their Instagram Stories to share photos of the same fireplace, and as a very on-the-nose hint, Kourtney shared a love poem once tweeted by Travis’s bandmate, Mark Hoppus. “Roses are red / Violets are blue / Garlic bread / Blink-182,” it read.

Fans have long been waiting for this moment, ever since their friendship first sparked romance rumors in 2018. While such speculation died out in early 2019, HollywoodLife learned that Kourtney and Travis had been “dating” for “about a month or two” after they took a trip to Palm Springs together towards the end of Jan. 2021. “It’s still pretty new. There is a lot of chemistry between those two. They’ve hooked up a lot over the years, but right now they’re dating,” the insider told us at the time.

A few weeks later, we learned that “things are definitely heating up between Travis and Kourtney but there’s no rush” and that “they’re getting to know each other on a more romantic and exclusive level which hasn’t happened before,” which a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the beginning of February. As proof, Kourtney and Travis were spotted on a romantic dinner date at a Japanese restaurant called Matsuhisa in Los Angeles on Feb. 9. They were even photographed holding hands (just not for social media, yet).

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
A throwback photo of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hanging out with Larsa Pippen and Amanda Elise on Nov. 7, 2018. (Photo Credit: BACKGRID)

Kourtney and Travis’s relationship goes way back, though — as in, all the way back to Travis’s first marriage. “Travis and Kourtney have hung in the same social circles for as long as they can remember, and Travis has known her family even as far back as when he was married to Shanna [Moakler],” our aforementioned second source also EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Travis was married to the former Miss New York USA winner between 2004-2008.

In addition to being friends, Kourtney and Travis have been neighbors in Calabasas “for years,” our second insider added. Their kids are no strangers to one another, either; “Travis’ kids get along great and they even exchanged a few Christmas presents over the holidays,” the insider added. In 2018, they even took their respective kids out to grab ice cream!