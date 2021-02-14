Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Plus More Celebrity Couples Celebrate Valentine’s Day 2021

Some of our favorite A-listers have celebrated the most romantic day of the year with lavish floral displays, tropical getaways and sweet Instagram tributes.

When it comes to Valentine’s Day, nobody does it quite like our favorite celebs! The most romantic day of the year looks a little different in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however A-listers like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, and Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were still able to make to make the day special! We’ve rounded up snaps of how the stars are celebrating on February 14.

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra may not have been able to celebrate Valentine’s Day together, but the singer ensured his love received a lot of roses. “I wish you were here @nickjonas just a couple of roses,” Priyanka captioned a photo of herself sitting on a couch surrounded by flowers. Meanwhile, Nick posted a throwback photo of the pair riding horses on a beach. “Where ever you go, I’ll go, cause we’re in it together,” the Jonas Brothers singer began. “For better or worse, hold on, cause it only gets better. Happy Valentine’s Day @priyankachopra thank you for filling every day with happiness and peace. I love you to the moon and back.”

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been married for almost 15 years, and still look as in love as ever! The Big Little Lies star took to Instagram on February 14 to share a pic of her and her hubby. “My Forever Valentine,” she captioned a photo of herself kissing the country music crooner.

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

Not only does February mark Valentine’s Day, but it’s also Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez‘s anniversary month! The former baseball star put together a lavish display for his love, which included a bed decorated with rose petals in a heart shape, and a light-up sign reading “ILY”. JLo took to Instagram, writing, “February is our special month… our anniversary month… We met again for the first time on February 1st… the first time we went out was two days later and since then there hasn’t been a day we haven’t been together or spoken… you keep me laughing…I love your wickedly funny sense of humor… and how you always try to make every room you enter a more joyful one.”

Kevin & Eniko Hart

Comedian Kevin Hart has celebrated Valentine’s Day with his wife of four years, Eniko Hart. He shared a snap of the new mom, who recently welcomed their daughter Kaori Mai, and celebrated the romantic date with a lavish floral display. “Early Valentine’s Day flowers,” he captioned the post, which showed an arrangement of dried flowers that read “I [love] you,” along with their initials, “K [loves] E.”

Jonathan Van Ness

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness celebrated Valentine’s Day with his new husband Mark London. The pair got hitched in 2020, and look incredibly loved up! “Happy Love Day,” JVN captioned a photo montage of the pair. “I use to really not love the idea of Valentine’s Day until I understood it’s a day to celebrate love, not just romantic love. So today if you’re celebrating your friends, your partner, or maybe you’re celebrating loving your DAMN FOINE SELF!! They’re all valid & worth celebrating.”

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams celebrated Valentine’s Day with a “fake” wedding. The couple, whose real wedding was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, dressed up and took photos in honor of the romantic date. “Find someone who will take fake wedding pictures with you when everything is canceled,” the Modern Family star captioned a photo of the couple posing on a balcony. “Happy Valentine’s Day to my would be husband of 6 months by now. I love you to Pluto and back.”

Elsa Pataky & Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are celebrating Valentine’s Day in Australia. “Always and forever,” the actress captioned a photo of the pair. So sweet!

Rita Wilson & Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are one of Hollywood’s sweetest couples! Despite being married for decades, they’re more loved-up than ever. “Happy Valentine’s Day to my love, my corazon, my καρδία, the one who makes me laugh every day. I love you,” Rita captioned a photo of the pair posing in front of a lake.

Katharine McPhee & David Foster

Katharine McPhee, 36, has wished her husband David Foster, 71, a happy Valentine’s Day. The American Idol alum, who is pregnant with her first child, shared a sweet pic of the couple at the beach. “My forever Valentine!! My best friend, my favorite person, my motivator, my everyday … I looove you cookie,” she wrote.

Joe Giudice

Although Joe Giudice has been living in Italy since splitting from Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, he gave his four daughters, Gia, 20, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11, a Valentine’s Day shout out on Instagram. “No matter where i go or what i do in life you will always be my first Valentine,” he captioned a series of snaps with his teenage daughters.