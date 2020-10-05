Gabriella Giudice Is Mom Teresa’s Twin As She Celebrates Her Sweet 16th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Gabriella Giudice! Teresa Giudice’s daughter looks unrecognizable and so grown up in photos from her sweet 16 on Oct. 3 in New Jersey. In one snap from the bash, the mother-daughter duo look so much alike in red and black dresses!

Gabriella Giudice celebrated her 16th birthday with a lavish red and gold-themed party on Saturday! Her mother, Teresa Giudice was responsible for the big bash, which took place at the popular Dream Downtown hotel in New York City. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 48, shared a photo with Gabriella that showed the duo standing outside near an in-ground pool. — And, they practically looked like sisters!

“I’m so lucky to be your mom…Happy Sweet 16th Birthday beautiful!,” Teresa captioned the photo, which many fans said was a “twinning” snap of the two. Gabriella, who’s one of Teresa’s more private daughters, doesn’t share much of her life on social media, including photos of herself. Therefore, fans were surprised to see her looking so grown up and like a “spitting image of her mother” (as some fans said in the comments).

Teresa looked stunning in a tight black dress that fell off-the-shoulder. She stood tall in a pair of glossy, black stilettos. Meanwhile, the woman of the hour, Gabriella, was a vision in red. She wore a long slit skirt with a matching top by Cocos Chateau Gowns in New Jersey. Both Gabriella and Teresa’s glam was courtesy of Teresa’s go-to makeup artist, Priscilla Distasio and Lucia Casazza.

Teresa didn’t spare any opportunity for custom, lavish details when it came to celebrating her second eldest daughter. Teresa and her ex-husband Joe Giudice — share four daughters — Gabriella, Gia, 19, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11. The RHONJ star, who loves to throw a good party, enlisted the help of Appian Entertainment to make Gabriella’s sweet 16 a night to remember. Teresa, herself, is a business manager within the company.

Treemendous Florists — a celebrity and luxury floral designer — provided countless bouquets of red roses and other red and gold floral displays. Other fixtures included a custom flower wall for Gabriella and her guests to take photos. Alongside the massive floral wall was an outdoor lounge area with a small jacuzzi. Custom bouquets of red roses filled the entire party area, as well as red accented walls and twinkling white lights.

Additionally, lavish balloon art and No. 16 balloons were courtesy of New Jersey’s The Balloon Boss — the same balloon company that provided balloons for Melissa Gorga‘s son, Gino‘s birthday in September. Palermo Bakery was behind the creation of Gabriella’s three-tier black cake with gold trimmings.

Following the party on Saturday, Teresa continued to celebrate Gabriella’s 16th birthday with a smaller gathering at her home on Sunday, October 4. The proud mom shared videos of friends and family at her home while Gabriella sat in front of a massive red and white cake. Melissa Gorga was in attendance with her sons, Gino and Joey. It’s unclear if her daughter Antonia was there.

Gabriella’s father, Joe shared a lengthy, heartfelt message to his daughter on social media. Fans of the Giudice family will know that Joe is currently living in his native Italy with family. Joe was deported to Italy after he completed his 41-month prison sentence for fraud. He was released in March 2019, after both him and Teresa pled guilty to multiple charges of fraud in 2014. The exes finalized their divorce in September, eight months after they split.