‘RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice & Husband Joe Finalize Divorce After 20 Years Of Marriage

Teresa Giudice and her estranged husband Joe have officially divorced. HollywoodLife confirmed that their split was finalized, nine months after announcing their separation.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice have finalized their divorce, nine months after announcing their separation in December 2019. HollywoodLife confirmed the split with the couple’s lawyer on September 2. It comes 20 years after the childhood sweethearts wed in 1999, welcoming four children over the course of their marriage. “Joe and Teresa are in an amazing place and are very supportive of one another,” a source told PEOPLE following the finalization of their divorce. “They still have love for each other, they just aren’t in love with each other.”

Despite the dissolution of their nearly two-decade-long marriage, the parents still keep in touch. “We are on the phone, we always talk. I was just on the phone with her a few minutes ago. Look, we have four kids, we have to talk. When you have four kids it’s a lot,” Joe said in a podcast episode with Hollywood Raw in June. The pair share four children: Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15 and Audriana, 11, who have been quarantined with their mom while Joe is in his native Italy amid immigration woes.

“I feel bad she had to deal with them all on our own,” he added. “I do what I can from here. I’m always calling them; I’m always talking to them.” Meanwhile, Teresa has gotten back in front of the camera as the next season of RHONJ begins filming again. She will be the main focus of the show’s upcoming season, a source close to production told HL exclusively. “A lot of this season will revolve around Teresa and what’s going on in her life, post split,” the insider dished to us.

The source added, “The show is doing a great job trying to create bubbles and a safe environment for everyone. You’re going to see a lot of inside their homes so they can control who comes and goes and keep it safe for everyone.” Although Teresa is now single, COVID-19 restrictions have made dating in 2020 difficult — so fans will have to wait to find out whether the mom-of-four is putting herself back on the market!