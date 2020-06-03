Joe Giudice Admits He Sent Teresa Some Vibrators From Italy Despite Split: She ‘Loved Them’

Joe Giudice got very candid in a new podcast interview, revealing he sent his ex Teresa Giudice some vibrators amid quarantine.

Joe Giudice, 48, still has a lot of love for his ex Teresa Giudice, 48 — so much so, he sent her a special delivery all the way from Italy. The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star appeared on the latest episode of the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, and revealed he sent his ex a pack of vibrators for her and her friends to try. “They loved them,” he told the podcast hosts.

The ex reality star, who now lives in his native Italy got very candid in the new interview, opening up about his latest venture: the adult toy business. “I wasn’t sure about getting into it, but then I was like, ‘that probably wouldn’t be a bad business to get into right now’,” he said, adding that his products are “like the Rolls Royce” of massage toys. “I sent them out to my wife and her friends. I made sure it was good before getting into anything.”

It seems the products have Teresa’s seal of approval, however Joe laughed about having a backlog of products he doesn’t know what to do with. “[The owner] wanted to send me like 3 boxes of the stuff here. I’m like, what am I going to do with these things … give them to my aunts and my grandmoms here?” he said. It comes as the 48-year-old prepares for a celebrity boxing match in the Bahamas — which he said Teresa totally supports.

Despite the dissolution of their nearly two-decade-long marriage after both serving time in prison for fraud charges, the parents still keep in touch. “We are on the phone, we always talk. I was just on the phone with her a few minutes ago. Look, we have four kids, we have to talk. When you have four kids it’s a lot. I feel bad she had to deal with them all on our own. I do what I can from here. I’m always calling them; I’m always talking to them,” he told the hosts, before revealing whether he thinks she will attend the match. “I’m sure. I mean why not? My kids will go, I’m sure she will.”