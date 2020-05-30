‘RHONJ’s Joe Giudice ‘Misses’ His 4 Daughters Who ‘Can’t Wait’ To Visit Him Again In Italy

Amid a worldwide pandemic and multiple deportation appeal denials, Joe Giudice just wants to see his family again. A source reveals when that could happen.

Joe Giudice, 48, hasn’t been able to reunite with his family since Dec. 2019, and the distance is getting to him. On top of his final deportation appeal being denied — hence solidifying his stay in Italy for the time being — the country’s borders (along with most of the EU’s) have been closed off to international travelers since mid-March. “Joe misses his girls [Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10] and talks to them multiple times a day, often on FaceTime,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.

Despite the dissolution of Joe and Teresa Giudice’s nearly two-decade marriage after both serving time in prison for fraud charges, the parents still keep in touch. “[Joe] is always calling them and Teresa, too,” our source continues. “The communication has not slowed down.”

“The girls cannot wait to visit Joe,” our source adds amid talks of reopening borders and easing travel restrictions in Europe. A reunion has long been overdue. “Before the outbreak happened, they were planning a trip to all meet up somewhere,” our source says. “The second that it’s safe for them to meet somewhere international, they will do that. They never intended to not see their dad for this long.” They can meet elsewhere than Italy, though, which is likely to happen thanks to Joe’s newest gig.

The family man signed a deal with celebrity boxing, and even has a match scheduled to take place this Oct. 24 in the Bahamas. “The family wouldn’t miss the big fight for anything and have every intention of being able to be there,” our source reveals! This would mean the world to Joe, judging by the heartbreaking words his attorney shared after his third deportation appeal was denied by the The United States Court Of Appeals For The Third Circuit on April 29.

“We have always maintained that Joe Giudice belongs in the United States with his family, not in Italy,” Joe’s attorney James J. Leonard told People after the appeal was denied. “The immigration laws in our country are both draconian and antiquated and need to be revisited by forward thinking members of Congress.”

Amid Joe’s three-year prison sentence, a judge ordered the Bravo star to be deported to his native Italy. After being released from prison in March of 2019, he was moved to custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), but opted to move on his own accord to Italy in October of that year. Teresa and the girls reunited with Joe in Nov. 2019, but Teresa didn’t tag along for the daughters’ second trip to Italy at the end of that year.