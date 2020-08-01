‘RHONJ’ Season 11 Will Focus On Teresa Giudice — Plus How Bravo’s Creating ‘Safe’ Filming Environment

Newly single Teresa Giudice will play a key role in the upcoming season of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’, an insider told HollywoodLife.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, 48, will be the main focus of the show’s upcoming season, a source close to production told HollywoodLife exclusively. “A lot of this season will revolve around Teresa and what’s going on in her life, post split,” the insider dished to us. “The show is doing a great job trying to create bubbles and a safe environment for everyone. You’re going to see a lot of inside their homes so they can control who comes and goes and keep it safe for everyone.”

The source also dished that the ladies will be channeling their inner Snooki‘s on Season 11. “You’ll see a lot of the ladies down at the Jersey Shore this summer,” they told HL. Although Teresa is now single, following her split from estranged husband Joe Giudice, COVID-19 restrictions have made dating in 2020 difficult — so fans will have to wait to find out whether the mom-of-four is putting herself back on the market!