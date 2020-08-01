Exclusive
Hollywood Life

‘RHONJ’ Season 11 Will Focus On Teresa Giudice — Plus How Bravo’s Creating ‘Safe’ Filming Environment

teresa
MEGA
Teresa Giudice 'Envy' by Melissa Gorga Fashion Show, New York, USA - 03 May 2019
Teresa Giudice arrives at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek for a fun night in costume. 17 Oct 2019 Pictured: Teresa Giudice arrives at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek for a fun night in costume. Photo credit: Ralph Notaro / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA529583_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - Teresa Giudice seems to really be enjoying herself recently as she continues her fun from the weekend with a girls night out at Nice Guy. Pictured: Teresa Giudice BACKGRID USA 28 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: HEDO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Teresa Giudice Leaves Craigs With FriendsPictured: Teresa GiudiceRef: SPL1608380 251017 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
and

Newly single Teresa Giudice will play a key role in the upcoming season of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’, an insider told HollywoodLife.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, 48, will be the main focus of the show’s upcoming season, a source close to production told HollywoodLife exclusively. “A lot of this season will revolve around Teresa and what’s going on in her life, post split,” the insider dished to us. “The show is doing a great job trying to create bubbles and a safe environment for everyone. You’re going to see a lot of inside their homes so they can control who comes and goes and keep it safe for everyone.”

The source also dished that the ladies will be channeling their inner Snooki‘s on Season 11. “You’ll see a lot of the ladies down at the Jersey Shore this summer,” they told HL. Although Teresa is now single, following her split from estranged husband Joe Giudice, COVID-19 restrictions have made dating in 2020 difficult — so fans will have to wait to find out whether the mom-of-four is putting herself back on the market!

teresa
Teresa Giudice is back to filming ‘RHONJ’. Image: MEGA

Meanwhile, we previously reported that Joe is hopeful to see his four daughters — eldest Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11 — as he remains in Italy following his ongoing legal issues in the United States. The pandemic has made travel nearly impossible at the moment, but, they’re planning on making a reunion happen by meeting up later this year, HollywoodLife learned exclusively!

“Teresa’s next plan to see Joe is in The Bahamas in the fall,” a source close to the mom-of-four said. It’s not a getaway for the exes, though. Joe is set to have his long-awaited celebrity boxing match against Jennifer Lopez‘s ex-husband, Ojani Noa, in the Caribbean country on October 24. Yes, Teresa will be there cheering on Joe from the stands! As we previously reported, Teresa’s really excited for the match, because she “knows how much this means to him.”

A source close to Joe told us, “Joe is excited that his opponent is an athlete,” referencing Ojani’s profession as a personal trainer. “He’s been looking for a competitive fight and now he has one. He can’t wait until the gyms open so he can begin working with a trainer.”