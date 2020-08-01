‘RHONJ’ Season 11 Will Focus On Teresa Giudice — Plus How Bravo’s Creating ‘Safe’ Filming Environment
Newly single Teresa Giudice will play a key role in the upcoming season of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’, an insider told HollywoodLife.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, 48, will be the main focus of the show’s upcoming season, a source close to production told HollywoodLife exclusively. “A lot of this season will revolve around Teresa and what’s going on in her life, post split,” the insider dished to us. “The show is doing a great job trying to create bubbles and a safe environment for everyone. You’re going to see a lot of inside their homes so they can control who comes and goes and keep it safe for everyone.”
The source also dished that the ladies will be channeling their inner Snooki‘s on Season 11. “You’ll see a lot of the ladies down at the Jersey Shore this summer,” they told HL. Although Teresa is now single, following her split from estranged husband Joe Giudice, COVID-19 restrictions have made dating in 2020 difficult — so fans will have to wait to find out whether the mom-of-four is putting herself back on the market!
Meanwhile, we previously reported that Joe is hopeful to see his four daughters — eldest Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11 — as he remains in Italy following his ongoing legal issues in the United States. The pandemic has made travel nearly impossible at the moment, but, they’re planning on making a reunion happen by meeting up later this year, HollywoodLife learned exclusively!
“Teresa’s next plan to see Joe is in The Bahamas in the fall,” a source close to the mom-of-four said. It’s not a getaway for the exes, though. Joe is set to have his long-awaited celebrity boxing match against Jennifer Lopez‘s ex-husband, Ojani Noa, in the Caribbean country on October 24. Yes, Teresa will be there cheering on Joe from the stands! As we previously reported, Teresa’s really excited for the match, because she “knows how much this means to him.”
A source close to Joe told us, “Joe is excited that his opponent is an athlete,” referencing Ojani’s profession as a personal trainer. “He’s been looking for a competitive fight and now he has one. He can’t wait until the gyms open so he can begin working with a trainer.”