How Teresa Giudice Feels About Joe Entering Celeb Boxing Match & Why She’s Not Worried He’ll Get Hurt

Joe Giudice is getting ready to take on Jennifer Lopez’s ex Ojana Noa in the Bahamas — and Teresa Giudice is ‘relieved’ that he has something to ‘look forward’ to!

Joe Giudice, 48, has the support of his ex Teresa Giudice, 48, and their four daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, Audriana, 11, as he prepares to step in the boxing ring! “The girls and Teresa are happy for Joe that he now knows who his opponent is,” a source spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They know how much this means to him and they’re relieved that he’s got this to look forward to,” they revealed.

While in Italy — where he remains after requesting a lift-of-stay to leave ICE holding — Joe has been actively preparing for his first big match against Jennifer Lopez‘s ex-husband Ojani Noa, 45. “They know he’s strong and going to take this training seriously, so they’re not worried about him getting hurt,” the insider also added. Since signing a deal to participate in celebrity boxing matches, it’s been announced that Joe and Ojani will be facing off on Oct. 24 in the Bahamas.

“Joe is excited that his opponent is an athlete,” our insider also spilled, referencing Ojani’s profession as a personal trainer. “He’s been looking for a competitive fight and now he has one. He can’t wait until the gyms open so he can begin working with a trainer,” our source said.

Joe has now been in Italy since October, and actively working on his health and fitness! Sources previously told us that he had cut back on drinking to focus his efforts on his newfound love of boxing. Prior to the Ojani Noa announcement, Joe even teased that he would love to take on Jersey Shore star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, 37.

It’s great to see Joe taking up a new passion while overseas and away from his four gorgeous daughters. Despite the distance, the girls are “cannot wait” to visit their dad again this August before heading to school. Joe continues to be in legal limbo following his stint in jail, currently unable to return to the United States as he faces potential deportation.