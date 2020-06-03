‘RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice & Joe Giudice’s Daughters ‘Cannot Wait’ To Visit Their Dad In Italy In August

Teresa and Joe Giudice’s daughters are ‘feeling excited and hopeful’ about seeing their dad in Italy this coming August! The four girls will travel alone to Italy as ‘things are slowly starting to open up’ in the country.

Teresa and Joe Giudice‘s daughters — Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11 — can’t wait to be reunited with their dad in Italy this August after months of not seeing their dad. “Teresa and Joe’s daughters had plans to visit Joe this August for about a week before school starts,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “The girls and Joe cannot wait and now that things are slowly starting to open up, they’re feeling excited and hopeful.”

Of course, amidst the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the family is taking every safety precaution possible, with the source noting, “as long as they’re allowed to get on the plane safely, they’ll go.” Despite the health concerns, the family has reason to be confident that the girls will be all right in their travels, especially considering the steady decline in COVID-19 cases in Italy. Teresa, however, “was never going to go because of work obligations,” the source shared, adding that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star “has no solid plans to see Joe.”

Regardless, Joe is ready to see his beloved daughters and show off his new digs. “Joe had just moved into a new apartment a week before Italy was put on lockdown. He really likes his new place,” the source shared. Joe has, however, “been busy lately re-doing Teresa’s father’s home in Italy and is going to be doing more construction in the near future while he preps for his fight.” Teresa’s father, Giacinto “Nonno” Gorga, passed away on April 3 after years of struggling with illnesses.

Although Joe and Teresa don’t appear to have a reconciliation planned in the future, the mother-of-four is still “very happy Joe is working on the home. It’s really sentimental and special to her.” Joe and Teresa split after 20 years of marriage in December 2019. The couple had grown estranged from one another and Joe’s deportation to Italy didn’t make their relationship any easier.

Despite their impending divorce, the two have maintained an amicable relationship, and Joe has continued to be incredibly supportive of his girls. Teresa joined her daughters in November during their first visit to see Joe. But for Christmas, the four girls traveled solo to spend the holiday with their dad before reuniting with their mom for New Year’s Eve. It’s been months since Joe has seen his daughters due to the coronavirus pandemic; but now he truly has something special to look forward to!