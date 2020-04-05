Exclusive
Hollywood Life

‘RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice ‘Devastated’ Over Father’s Death — Who She’s Leaning On For Support

Teresa Giudice, Nonno Gorga
SplashNews
Teresa Giudice 'Envy' by Melissa Gorga Fashion Show, New York, USA - 03 May 2019
Teresa Giudice arrives at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek for a fun night in costume. 17 Oct 2019 Pictured: Teresa Giudice arrives at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek for a fun night in costume. Photo credit: Ralph Notaro / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA529583_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - Teresa Giudice seems to really be enjoying herself recently as she continues her fun from the weekend with a girls night out at Nice Guy. Pictured: Teresa Giudice BACKGRID USA 28 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: HEDO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Teresa Giudice Leaves Craigs With FriendsPictured: Teresa GiudiceRef: SPL1608380 251017 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
and

Teresa Giudice is mourning the loss of her beloved father, Giacinto ‘Nonno’ Gorga, who passed away after being ill for many years on Apr. 3, but she’s happy he’s ‘not suffering anymore’.

Teresa Giudice, 47, lost her loving father Giacinto “Nonno” Gorga, when he passed away at the age of 76 on Apr. 3 after struggling with illnesses for many years and she’s turning to her family members and friends, which surprisingly includes her estranged husband Joe Giuidice, 47, for comfort as she goes through the grieving process. Since her brother Joe Gorga, 40, has been in quarantine with his own family, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been finding solace in talking with the father of her kids.

“She’s of course devastated. Joe Gorga has been with Melissa [Gorga] and her family [her sisters and their kids] hunkered down,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s been talking to Joe Giudice daily as it is, but even more so now and is leaning on him and many others for support. They’ve both cried a lot together. Joe also has taken it very hard and hates that he can’t be there for his girls and an eventual funeral. She is at peace with the fact that her father can now be with her mother. She’s very spiritual like that. He had been sick for a really, really long time and she was a full-time caretaker so of course it was challenging for her. She’s just happy he’s not suffering anymore. He’s been very sick for years but always overcame it.”

Despite Nonno’s death taking place in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, our source confirmed he actually died of pneumonia, but before his passing, Teresa was understandably concerned he may get the virus. “Nonno’s death was not a surprise to the family. Teresa was starting to get on edge when coronavirus was becoming a bigger thing and slowing down who was coming into the home,” the source explained. “She was very scared because she knew he was immunocompromised. She did everything to keep her dad healthy as he had a ton of health issues, but ultimately he died of pneumonia. It was not coronavirus.”

Teresa announced her dad’s passing on Apr. 3 with a touching post on Instagram. “My father, my protector, my hero, God took you early this morning to be with mommy, I saw you peacefully pass & I know you kept fighting for my daughters and I,” her message for the post read.