‘RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice ‘Devastated’ Over Father’s Death — Who She’s Leaning On For Support

Teresa Giudice is mourning the loss of her beloved father, Giacinto ‘Nonno’ Gorga, who passed away after being ill for many years on Apr. 3, but she’s happy he’s ‘not suffering anymore’.

Teresa Giudice, 47, lost her loving father Giacinto “Nonno” Gorga, when he passed away at the age of 76 on Apr. 3 after struggling with illnesses for many years and she’s turning to her family members and friends, which surprisingly includes her estranged husband Joe Giuidice, 47, for comfort as she goes through the grieving process. Since her brother Joe Gorga, 40, has been in quarantine with his own family, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been finding solace in talking with the father of her kids.

“She’s of course devastated. Joe Gorga has been with Melissa [Gorga] and her family [her sisters and their kids] hunkered down,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s been talking to Joe Giudice daily as it is, but even more so now and is leaning on him and many others for support. They’ve both cried a lot together. Joe also has taken it very hard and hates that he can’t be there for his girls and an eventual funeral. She is at peace with the fact that her father can now be with her mother. She’s very spiritual like that. He had been sick for a really, really long time and she was a full-time caretaker so of course it was challenging for her. She’s just happy he’s not suffering anymore. He’s been very sick for years but always overcame it.”

Despite Nonno’s death taking place in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, our source confirmed he actually died of pneumonia, but before his passing, Teresa was understandably concerned he may get the virus. “Nonno’s death was not a surprise to the family. Teresa was starting to get on edge when coronavirus was becoming a bigger thing and slowing down who was coming into the home,” the source explained. “She was very scared because she knew he was immunocompromised. She did everything to keep her dad healthy as he had a ton of health issues, but ultimately he died of pneumonia. It was not coronavirus.”

Teresa announced her dad’s passing on Apr. 3 with a touching post on Instagram. “My father, my protector, my hero, God took you early this morning to be with mommy, I saw you peacefully pass & I know you kept fighting for my daughters and I,” her message for the post read.