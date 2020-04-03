Joe Giudice Remembers Teresa’s Dad After Sad Passing: He Was A ‘Guiding Light’ 

Joe Giudice shared a heartfelt tribute to his late father-in-law Giacinto Gorga on April 3. Joe’s ex-wife Teresa asked fans to pray for her dad just days before his passing. See Joe’s emotional message, along with posts from his daughter Milania and Joe Gorga.

The Giudice and Gorga families are mourning the loss of family patriarch, Giacinto Gorga, who passed away on April 3. He was 76. Joe Giudice shared his condolences in a post on Instagram soon after new of his father-in-law’s death. Joe, who’s living in Italy, is currently in the middle of a divorce with Giacinto’s daughter, Teresa Giudice. She and her brother, Joe Gorga both shared emotional posts on Instagram, as did her daughter Milania Giudice.

“Thank you for setting an example for us and my girls-you’re an exemplary example. We benefited from it every day,” Joe Giudice recalled in the caption of a photo of him with his arm around the late Giacinto. “Thank you for being a guiding light—your experiences and knowledge helped us navigate day-to-day challenges. “Thank you for cooking at family holiday dinners—I cherish the times we all sat around the table together playing cards and listening to your remembrances of thanks. Thank you for your wit—your daughter got the best of that.”

Giudice concluded, “Now, Your ❤️ and my dad are smiling in this tough time because they get to enjoy your good food and funny jokes. Cin cin 🍷. He added the hashtag, “Cin Cin.”

(Photo credit: Joe Giudice/Instagram)

(Video credit: Joe Gorga/Instagram)

Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga paid tribute to his late father, who both siblings were very close with.

“I can’t believe he is gone💔,” Joe Gorga wrote in the caption of a video collage of his father with their family. “The world lost an amazing man human being today. He was exactly what a true father and husband should be. I will miss you more than you know, But go find your wife because I know that’s all you want and all you’ve ever talked about for the past 3 years. You will be missed every single day. You had energy that lit up a room and everyone fell in love with you🙏🏼 You were truly one of a kind. I’m so happy you’re in no more pain,” he continued, adding, “Rest In Peace Finally🙏🏼 4-3-20 🇮🇹,”

Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Margaret Josephs, left her condolences in the comments, writing, “Our hearts are broken for your beautiful family. Sending you prayers and love 🙏🙏🙏❤️👧🏼.” Her RHONJ co-star, Jackie Goldschneider, added, “My deepest condolences to you and your family. My heart is with you all today.❤️”

Teresa and Joe Giudice’s 15-year-old daughter Milania also shared a heartfelt post about her grandfather.

“Rest easy my angel I love you endlessly,” the teenager wrote on Instagram alongside of a snapshot of her hugging Giacinto. “Thank you for all the laughs and count less memories. you will forever be missed. you brighten every room you walked into. thank you for being my best friend. I love you nonno💓.”

Teresa was the first time confirm her father’s passing in a post on Instagram that featured a video collage of her father and late mother Antonia Gorga. Antonio who died in March 2017 at the age of 66, following a battle with pneumonia. In the days leading up to his death, Teresa shared photos with her father on Instagram and asked fans to pray for him.

Giancinto’s health woes were no secret to fans who follow Teresa or watch RHONJ. She, along with her brother, have been very vocal about their concerns for their father’s health during previous episodes. In November, Teresa reportedly had to exit early from the first annual BravoCon in New York City to take her father to the hospital.

Giacinto is survived by his daughter and son, along with his had seven grandchildren — Teresa’s four daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11, and Joe and Melissa’s daughter Antonia, 14, and sons Gino, 12, and Joey, 9. His cause of death is unknown at this time. Our thoughts are with the Gorga and Giudice families during this difficult time.