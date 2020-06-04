‘RHONJ’s Joe Giudice Wanted To Fight Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino In Celeb Boxing Match

Are we about to see the battle of NJ’s finest? Joe Giudice wants nothing more than to fight Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino at a celeb boxing match, we’ve learned exclusively!

Joe Giudice‘s pumped and ready to duke it out in his celebrity boxing match, and he’s training day and night to make it happen, a source close to Juicy Joe tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. While gyms are still closed in Italy, where he’s awaiting the final word on his deportation, The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum is getting by with cardio at his place. “He does push ups and sit ups at home,” they explained, adding that while his ex-wife, Teresa Giudice, has a background in fitness, she hasn’t been providing him with tips. It’s all Joe — until he’s able to get a trainer, of course.

Our insider acknowledged that “his age will make this hard for him to turn [boxing] into a career, but he still wants to compete. He’s really focusing on his health” and cutting back on drinking wine, they added, echoing what another source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in May. For Joe, the match would be ideal if his dream opponent would agree hop in the ring with him. Sadly, that’s not about to happen. Joe had invited Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino to fight him, but alas, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star didn’t bite. Joe was disappointed to hear that, but he’s not letting it get him down, a source confirmed.

“Joe has been really busy training for his big fight,” which was set for October 24, our insider said. “His dream was to fight The Situation, but he turned it down. So, Joe still doesn’t have an opponent — and now he’s looking for the perfect one!” What constitutes as the “perfect” opponent in the amateur fighter’s book, you ask? “An athletic guy to [box] to make it competitive,” the source says. Whoever the other guy winds up being, they better buckle up. Joe’s been busy training, and he’s had ample time to get fit while stuck in quarantine.

Despite the circumstances and the obstacles in his way, Joe is still determined that his boxing match will happen. And he’s hopeful that his friends and family, including former in-laws Joe and Melissa Gorga, will make the trip to Italy to see it go down! He’s got his fingers crossed that it will be filmed for a future RHONJ episode, as well. As HollywoodLife previously told you, filming for season 11 resumes on July 20.