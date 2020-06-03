‘RHONJ’ Season 11: When The Show Will Resume Filming & Who’s Returning Revealed

After getting cut short amid the COVID-19 crisis, ‘RHONJ’ is ready to start filming again — and soon! We’ve learned exclusively when the ladies will be back on camera, and who’s officially returning for season 11.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans, rest easy: you won’t have to wait that much longer to see the drama unfold during season 11, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY! A source close to production of the legendary Bravo show has revealed to HollywoodLife that season 11 will begin filming again on July 20 after pausing amid the coronavirus pandemic. The RHONJ ladies had actually only been able to film a handful of episodes before production shut down for the safety of the cast and crew. “The ladies can’t wait” to resume filming, the insider told us. “They got the call about filming this week.”

The insider divulged that Bravo feels like filming will become safe again by July; they “don’t want to take any chances on starting earlier than that,” they explained. “But everyone’s feeling excited and ready to go. Some of [the cast] hadn’t even filmed together, and very few scenes were filmed.” RHONJ fans have been eager to find out who’s returning for season 11, and we have the answer to that too, EXCLUSIVELY. It’s each and every Housewife who appeared in season 10. Yes, that’s your faves Teresa Giudice, 48, Melissa Gorga, 41, Margaret Josephs, 53, Jennifer Aydin, 43, Dolores Catania, 49, and Jackie Goldschneider, 43. Excited yet?

There’s also the possibility of introducing a new cast member in season 11, but don’t hold your breath. “The network is toying with the idea, but since they weren’t even one full week into filming, they haven’t decided yet,” our source explained. “They are talking to a few women though to see if they’d mesh, but it’s looking like it could be just the same ladies for next season.

One thing you can count on for season 11? Lots of Teresa content. At the season 10 reunion, Tre confirmed that she’s divorcing husband Joe Giudice after he moved to Italy while awaiting a decision on his deportation. Now, RHONJ is going to be all about Teresa living her best life! “Teresa’s new storyline will be all about moving forward and moving on with her life, and a large focus of the show will be about how amazing she’s doing,” the same source dished to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

And yes, that includes Teresa figuring out her love life post-Joe. “You will definitely see her dating and she’s expressed she’s starting to feel ready. She’d like to find someone eventually to settle down with who’s older. The other ladies story lines are still being figured out. The show will heavily revolve around her during season 11.”