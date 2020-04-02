‘RHONJ’: Jennifer Aydin Reveals How She Really Feels About Melissa & Jackie After Rocky Season

Jennifer Aydin was at the throats of her fellow co-stars last season on the ‘RHONJ’ but the plastic surgeon’s wife could make up with Melissa Gorga and Jackie Goldschneider.

Fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey saw Jennifer Aydin come to blows with Melissa Gorga and Jackie Goldschneider over a pizza party Jackie threw for her twin boys. But HollywoodLife dished EXCLUSIVELY with Jennifer and there may still be hope for the co-star’s friendship after all. We asked Jennifer if we saw her reconciling with Jackie after everything that went down last season. “Actually we would have dinner for Dolores’ birthday or Valentine’s day and Teresa had organized it,” Jennifer revealed.

“It was Dolores (Catania), Jackie, Margaret (Josephs), a few other girls from Teresa’s crew and we just went out to dinner,” the mom of five continued. “It was really nice if everybody was cordial and I feel like, that we can move past it. You know, we kind of just spoke like nothing happened and I thought everything was good. But of course when you see a reunion you kind of relive it again. But I’m just hoping, you know, time heals all wounds. So maybe by the time we start filming again we can start fresh. I’m okay with that. I don’t, I don’t dislike Jackie. I mean I may have called her boring, but you know, just because I think someone’s boring doesn’t mean I don’t want to be your friend. I mean everybody has different characteristics.”

Jennifer added, “And maybe I said boring because I was more angry at the time, because I didn’t feel like it going into reunion that it was going to be three against one, which is why I was so stern and sharp. I just didn’t want to seem like anyone was going to be able to break me down, even if it’s three against one. So I may have said boring but like this and Jackie has little bit more of a timid personality, you know? And, and you know, when I was angry I translated that to boring. But I don’t dislike her at all. I’m fine with all of them actually. I even sent Melissa happy birthday texts.”

We asked Jennifer if she would be willing to hash things out with Melissa and Margaret Josephs once cameras started rolling again. She said, “Sure, if the opportunity presents itself. But listen, I just apologized once and that’s not to say that I apologize for everything be. cause I’ve gotten minimal apologies all on their end and nobody’s innocent here. That’s another thing. I haven’t had the only, I did get a sorry from Jackie when she wrote an article. I didn’t throw it back on her face. You know, and if I do go get to that point where I do say I’m sorry, if you do throw it back in my face, just know that that’s the only one you’re going to get. I’m not here to beg. I will pass it and I will never look at it again and I will forget about it.”