‘RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga Proves She’s Ageless With 10-Year Before & After Bikini Photos

Can you spot the difference? Not likely as Melissa Gorga posted side by side photos of her in a bikini at age 30 and 40 where she practically looked the same!

Work, mama! Melissa Gorga proudly put her bikini body on display not once, but twice, on Instagram on Saturday, March 21, which also happened to be her 41st birthday. She posted a split shot of how she looked in one at 30 and then another at 40 as a way to inspire her 2 million followers. “Okay Ladies. Another year is about to go by, you should never even worry about another decade going by,” she captioned. “You will all get better with age, especially from the inside out. Have no fear! Embrace it.” Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her pal Dina Manzo, 48, cracked a joke about her words, writing, “Gurlllll enjoy it because in about 5 years s**t literally starts to fall apart overnight lol.”

Others were a bit more optimistic in Melissa’s comments section. “You look younger & hotter at 40!!” one wrote while another chimed in with, “OMG you’re like fine wine, it gets better with time. GO OFF MELISSA!” The mother-of-three’s banging body looked absolutely incredible in both snaps. The one of her at 30 showed Melissa posing in front of a pool in a gray colored bikini while the one taken ten years later had her strutting her stuff on the beach in a sexy multi-colored number.

Perhaps Melissa is staying in shape with all the dancing she’s been doing lately? She showed off her epic moves in a TikTok video to Doja Cat‘s hit single, “Say So,” on Thursday, March 19. Melissa set up the same choreography as seen in the video to perfection where the longtime reality star sizzled in a midriff-baring outfit. “I see (one of) the next contestants of Dancing with the Stars,” one fan predicted.

Melissa’s daughter Antonia, 14, joined her for a separate TikTok video posted on Wednesday, March 24, where the two broke it down to two different songs in their matching red sweatshirts and black workout pants. “Never thought she’d be able to teach me anything,” the doting mother captioned. “I was wrong!”