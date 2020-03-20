Melissa Gorga Shows Off Sexy Dance Moves While Grooving To Doja Cat’s ‘Say So’ On TikTok: Watch

Melissa Gorga can seriously break it down! The ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star took to TikTok to show off her amazing dance moves, recreating the chorus choreography of Doja Cat’s hit song, ‘Say So!’

It looks like quarantine and social distancing is going just fine for Melissa Gorga! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 40, flaunted her amazing dance moves while at her home on March 19 in a brand new TikTok video. In the clip, Melissa stepped into frame wearing an all back ensemble — leggings and a long sleeve black top — with her hair pulled up ready to get her groove on! Setting up the same choreography to Doja Cat‘s hit single, “Say So,” Melissa performed the number to perfection! Once the lyrics to the chorus came to an end, Melissa did a step and glide out of frame; it was a perfect finish to her routine! “#RHONJ definitely taught me how to… ‘Say So’💕,” Melissa ambiguously captioned the clip.

As for what Melissa would “say so” to, fans might have an inkling. The mother-of-three and her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, 47, have really been at odds since Melissa shaded Teresa’s estranged husband, Joe Giudice, 47. While on the Feb. 6 episode of Jonathan Cheban‘s Foodgod podcast, Melissa admitted that she “never thought he [Joe] was the greatest.” Melissa went on to say, “I’m really not close to him. I never was and I’m not gonna deny it…We were never besties…My husband unfollowed him on Instagram because he thinks [Joe Giudice is] crazy on Instagram.” Furthermore, Melissa confessed, when it came to Teresa and Joe’s relationship, “It’s time to make new lives. I think they’ve both accepted it.”

Naturally, the comments didn’t exactly sit well with Teresa. “I don’t like it and I told them no more,” Teresa shared in a March 7 interview. “I mean, listen, my brother [Joe Gorga, 40] is upset. And, my brother has kept his mouth shut for a long time but now I told both of them [Melissa and Joe] to quit it. I do not want them to say one more thing about Joe Giudice.” Teresa even doubled down on her comments by saying, “Going into the next season — if they say boo about him — I am going to explode. They know not to talk about him anymore. And my kids [Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10] don’t want to hear it.”

Clearly there is some drama that definitely needs to be resolved with these family members. But with self distancing and self-isolation the new normal for so many around the world, hopefully Melissa and Teresa will take the time to reflect, move forward, and maybe even dance it out!