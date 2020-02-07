Melissa Gorga Shades Teresa Giudice’s Husband Joe: I ‘Never Thought He Was The Greatest’

‘RHONJ’ star Melissa Gorga is throwing some major shade! She just revealed that she never really liked her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice’s, estranged husband, Joe.

Melissa Gorga, 40, opened up and revealed how she really feels about her sister-in-law ,Teresa Giudice‘s, 47, estranged husband, Joe Giudice, 47. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star admitted she “never thought he was the greatest”, when she called in to chat with Jonathan Cheban on his Foodgod podcast on Feb. 6. “I’m really not close to him. I never was and I’m not gonna deny it,” Melissa said. Her comments come less than two months after it was reported Joe and Teresa would split, following 20 years of marriage, and Joe’s deportation to Italy after a 41-month jail sentence for fraud charges. The reality TV star said her and her husband, Joe Gorga, 40, had cut ties with the ex-con on social media as well. “We were never besties… I never thought he was the greatest,” Melissa said. “My husband unfollowed him on Instagram because he thinks [Joe Giudice is] crazy on Instagram.”

Melissa also revealed that she thinks her brother and sister-in-law’s reported split was a good decision. “It’s time to make new lives. I think they’ve both accepted it. The only thing everybody was holding on for is, obviously, the kids, because they want their kids to have their parents together,” she dished. “But sometimes it just doesn’t work out and it’s not working out because they live in two different countries at this point, so it is what it is.” Teresa shares four young daughters, Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11, with Joe and has remained on cordial terms with him, even though he was recently spotted partying on a beach with multiple women in bikinis at a Mexican resort.

On the Feb. 5 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Teresa was asked for her thoughts on the photos of her estranged husband, dancing and having a good time with the women, which surfaced on Jan. 28. First off, Teresa said, “no”, when she was asked if she knows Joe’s party pals. But she was “happy for him,” Teresa admitted, much to Andy Cohen’s surprise! “I was totally fine with it. I’m not jealous,” Teresa explained on the show. Apparently, not all of Teresa and Joe’s daughters shared their mom’s nonchalant attitude towards the Mexico photos. “And I made it okay with our daughters. At first, Melania saw it and Gia — they were like, ‘Are you kidding me?’” Teresa added. “And I was just like, girls it’s fine, he’s living his life. And because I was fine with it, they were fine with it.”

Ironically, it seems like the person who was most ruffled by the ordeal was Joe himself! “He was really upset. Like he didn’t even go out that night he said, because he didn’t want our daughters to see that,” Teresa said on the show. The duo have remained dedicated parents to their four daughters, and even reunited in Italy to see Joe in Nov. 2019! Before moving to Italy in Oct. 2019, he had been in custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following his prison release in March of 2019. He’s clearly enjoying his freedom!