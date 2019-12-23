How Teresa Giudice Feels About Dating Again After Finally Separating From Joe

Just 1 day after Teresa Giudice was spotted with her ex-boyfriend Anthony Delorenzo, and less than a week after news of her split from husband, Joe Giudice, HollywoodLife has learned all about her love life. Is she ready to move on? — Here’s what we know!

Teresa Giudice‘s love life is all anyone can talk about these days. Despite how public her recent split from husband, Joe Giudice has been, there’s a lot of unanswered questions about Teresa’s relationship status. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, was pictured all smiles with her ex-boyfriend, Anthony Delorenzo, who wrapped his arm around her while on their way to breakfast on December 21. However, we hear the friendly outing was amicable and casual.

“The guy she was hanging with is Tony who was on an episode of ‘RHONJ.’ She’s known him forever and they are just friends,” a source close to Teresa tells HollywoodLife, exclusively, confirming, that the exes are “not dating” again. Not to mention, “Joe knows him well, too.” Teresa and Anthony dated as teenagers.

The insider goes on to explain that Teresa is nowhere near ready to move on completely, as her separation with Joe is very fresh. “Teresa’s not ready to date and not looking to get married again anytime soon. It’s not like she’s got a desire to have more kids or anything, so she doesn’t see the need,” the source says, adding that she’s not speeding up her divorce process.

“She also has no intention of divorcing Joe anytime soon for the sake of the kids. She knows it would really upset them and it’s the last thing she wants to do,” the insider reveals.

It’s been a sensitive time for Teresa as she’s dealing with her split from Joe, her father’s ailing health, as well as being a single parent. The Bravo star will spend the holidays in New Jersey, while her four daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 — head to Italy to be with their dad for Christmas.

“Teresa’s upset that she’s not spend the holidays with kids, but of course, she wanted them to be with their dad,” the source says, explaining, that “since she’s the sole provider right now, she bought their plane tickets. Teresa’s still helping Joe get back on his feet, financially. No matter what, she’ll continue to support Joe, especially for the kids.”

RHONJ fans have watched Teresa’s father struggle with his health on the show over the years. During a recent episode, where the family, along with the Gorga’s got together to celebrate Easter, Tre’s father had trouble breathing at the dinner table.

“Teresa was trying to get to Italy just to spend the holidays with her girls, but she feels the need to be with her father now because of his health issues and spending so much time in and out of the hospital,” the insider explains. “It wasn’t an easy decision, but she knew it was the right one.”

News of Teresa and Joe’s split came on December 17. The childhood sweethearts, who wed in October 1999, were married for 20 years. Many fans weren’t too surprised that they decided to end their marriage, seeing as they’ve been living apart for nearly four years.

Joe began a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2016 and was released into ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) custody in March. He currently resides in Italy, as he awaits the final decision in his deportation case. Teresa also served a little over 11 months in prison for the same crimes, and was released on December 23, 2015.