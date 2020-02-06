Teresa Giudice revealed whether or not she was ‘jealous’ after seeing photos of Joe Giudice partying alongside bikini-clad women in Mexico!

The sight of an ex dancing with other women would rattle most people, but not Teresa Giudice! On the Feb. 5 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Teresa was asked for her thoughts on the photos of her estranged husband, Joe, 47, dancing and having a good time with multiple women in bikinis in Mexico, which surfaced on Jan. 28. First off, “no” — Teresa didn’t know Joe’s party pals. But she was “happy for him,” Teresa admitted, much to Andy Cohen’s surprise!

“I was totally fine with it. I’m not jealous,” Teresa explained on the show. Apparently, Teresa and Joe’s four daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13 and Audriana, 10, didn’t share their mom’s nonchalant attitude towards the Mexico photos. “And I made it okay with our daughters. At first, Melania saw it and Gia — they were like, ‘Are you kidding me?'” Teresa added. “And I was just like, girls it’s fine, he’s living his life. And because I was fine with it, they were fine with it.”

Ironically, it sounded like the person who was most ruffled over this whole ordeal was Joe himself! “He was really upset. Like he didn’t even go out that night he said, because he didn’t want our daughters to see that,” Teresa said on the show. Despite Teresa and Joe’s split that was reported in Dec. 2019, they have remained dedicated parents to their four daughters. At the tail end of Teresa and Joe’s relationship, when it was especially suffering due to distance, the family even reunited in Italy to see Joe in Nov. 2019! The family man had moved to his birth country in Oct. 2019 due to his deportation case; he had previously been sitting in custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following his prison release in March of 2019.

Teresa did have something not so positive to share about Joe, though, while sitting in Andy’s hot seat. She admitted that her ex had this “whole macho attitude when he was being filmed” which she “hated,” since Joe’s treatment of Teresa was another subject during Wednesday night’s episode. Right before WWHL aired, fans saw Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, confess that he “never really thought” his sister and brother-in-law “had a good relationship” in the Feb. 5 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Regardless, Teresa and Joe appear to be on good terms now. Joe even wrote “Congratulations beautiful,” accompanied by flirty emojis, after sharing a photo from her Super Bowl ad on Feb. 3.