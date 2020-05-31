Teresa Giudice Will ‘Definitely’ Be Dating On ‘RHONJ’ Season 11 — She’s ‘Moving On’ From Joe
‘RHONJ’ viewers should expect to see Teresa Giudice living her best life next season! The fan-favorite is totally moving on from her ex-husband Joe, and will begin dating again.
Teresa Giudice is officially moving on from her ex Joe Giudice! The Real Housewives of New Jersey is set to resume filming on July 20, after production was halted in March due to the coronavirus outbreak. A source close to the Bravo reality show has shared what viewers can expect from season 11 — namely the 48-year-old’s love life post-divorce. “Teresa’s new storyline will be all about moving forward and moving on with her life, and a large focus of the show will be about how amazing she’s doing,” they dished to HL exclusively.
“You will definitely see her dating and she’s expressed she’s starting to feel ready. She’d like to find someone eventually to settle down with who’s older. The other ladies story lines are still being figured out. The show will heavily revolve around her during season 11,” the insider told us.