Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Teresa Giudice Will ‘Definitely’ Be Dating On ‘RHONJ’ Season 11 — She’s ‘Moving On’ From Joe

Teresa Giudice
shutterstock
Teresa Giudice 'Envy' by Melissa Gorga Fashion Show, New York, USA - 03 May 2019
Teresa Giudice arrives at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek for a fun night in costume. 17 Oct 2019 Pictured: Teresa Giudice arrives at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek for a fun night in costume. Photo credit: Ralph Notaro / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA529583_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - Teresa Giudice seems to really be enjoying herself recently as she continues her fun from the weekend with a girls night out at Nice Guy. Pictured: Teresa Giudice BACKGRID USA 28 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: HEDO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Teresa Giudice Leaves Craigs With FriendsPictured: Teresa GiudiceRef: SPL1608380 251017 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

‘RHONJ’ viewers should expect to see Teresa Giudice living her best life next season! The fan-favorite is totally moving on from her ex-husband Joe, and will begin dating again.

Teresa Giudice is officially moving on from her ex Joe Giudice! The Real Housewives of New Jersey is set to resume filming on July 20, after production was halted in March due to the coronavirus outbreak. A source close to the Bravo reality show has shared what viewers can expect from season 11 — namely the 48-year-old’s love life post-divorce. “Teresa’s new storyline will be all about moving forward and moving on with her life, and a large focus of the show will be about how amazing she’s doing,” they dished to HL exclusively.

“You will definitely see her dating and she’s expressed she’s starting to feel ready. She’d like to find someone eventually to settle down with who’s older. The other ladies story lines are still being figured out. The show will heavily revolve around her during season 11,” the insider told us.

teresa
Teresa is set to begin dating again on ‘RHONJ’ Season 11. Image: Shutterstock
Although Teresa and Joe may be ending their 20 year marriage, but the pair still have love for each other! She was sure to wish her ex a happy 48th birthday via Instagram on Friday, May 22, and her message was so sweet. “Happy Birthday,” Teresa began her comment on Joe’s photo, along with several celebratory emojis, including a candlelit cake, gift, and confetti! “Hope you have the best birthday ever,” she added, including two kissy face emojis.
Our source also added that “all the ladies” will be returning to our screens for season 11. “The network is toying with the idea of adding someone else, but since they weren’t even one full week into filming, they haven’t decided yet. Some of them hadn’t even filmed together and very few scenes had been filmed,” the source explained. “They are talking to a few women though to see if they’d mesh, but it’s looking like the same ladies from next season only.”
It comes amid reports the women were told they will begin filming again on July 20. “The network doesn’t want to take any chances on starting earlier than that, but everyone’s feeling excited and ready to go. They got the call about filming this week,” our source added.
Along with Teresa, the ladies returning for season 11 are Melissa Gorga, 41, Margaret Josephs, 53, Jennifer Aydin, 43, Dolores Catania, 49, and Jackie Goldschneider, 43.