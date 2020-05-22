‘RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice Sends Kisses To Ex Joe For His Birthday On Instagram — See Pic

Joe Giudice is celebrating his 48th birthday in sunny Italy and ex Teresa was sure to show some love! The ‘RHONJ’ star left a sweet comment for Joe on his special day.

Teresa and Joe Giudice may be ending their 20 year marriage, but the pair still have love for each other! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was sure to wish her ex Joe a happy 48th birthday via Instagram on Friday, May 22, and her message was so sweet. “Happy Birthday,” Teresa, 48, began her comment on Joe’s photo, along with several celebratory emojis, including a candlelit cake, gift, and confetti! “Hope you have the best birthday ever,” she added, including two kissy face emojis.

Teresa left the comment on a photo Joe posted earlier that day in front of a scenic country view. The birthday boy appeared to be soaking up the sunshine in Italy — where he has remained since being released by ICE — as he celebrated his special day. Joe looked happy and relaxed as he chilled on a balcony in a distressed pair of jeans and a fitted black t-shirt, along with a pair of sunglasses and a silver watch. “Happy Friday,” he captioned the serene image.

The couple’s eldest daughter Gia, 18, was also sure to show her pops some love! “Happy birthday daddy I love you so much,” the Rutgers University student commented, including a red heart emoji. RHONJ‘s Jennifer Aydin left the dad-of-four a sweet message, as well. “Happy birthday Joe! Enjoy that beautiful view!” she shared.

Joe remains in Italy after being released by the ICE as he awaits an answer about whether or not he will be able to legally continue living in the United States. While the star has lived most of his life in the U.S., he was born in Italy and remains a citizen. Sadly, Joe was unable to attend a funeral for his ex father-in-law Giacinto Gorga, who passed away on April 3. “Thank you for setting an example for us and my girls-you’re an exemplary example. We benefited from it every day,” Joe reflected in a throwback post, honoring Teresa’s late father.

After hints that the couple had grown apart, the pair confirmed their split back in Dec. 2019. “It’s Time To Let Go,” Joe cryptically captioned an image of him and Teresa in happier times just a week before Christmas. “I know Joe is trying to be sweet to me — I think Joe wants to be a couple again. But I haven’t been happy with Joe for a long time,” Teresa revealed in a Feb. episode of RHONJ. “I remember when I first got married to Joe everything was great, and I truly do not want to hurt him, but sometimes you just can’t get over what happened and you need to move on,” she also said.