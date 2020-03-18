‘RHONJ’ Reunion Recap: Joe Gorga Reveals If He Thinks Joe Giudice Was Cheating On Teresa

During the third and final part of the ‘RHONJ’ reunion special, Joe Gorga shared his feelings on Joe and Teresa Giudice’s marriage, including those cheating rumors.

Joe Gorga had a lot to say about his sister, Teresa Giudice‘s, marriage to Joe Giudice, during the third part of the Real Housewives of New Jersey special on March 18. When Andy Cohen asked Joe whether he believed the “cheating accusations against” Joe Giudice, Gorga said, “Yes.” And after a small pause, he continued, “I did, but she didn’t believe it, [so I kept quiet].”

“Everyone believed it because from seeing the tabloids, and blah blah blah,” Teresa said, as she tried to defend herself. “Well, this is your brother, so this is more than the tabloids,” Andy noted, to which Teresa added, “Yeah, but he never told me.”

“I never told you,” Joe Gorga said, agreeing with Teresa. Then, Andy asked Joe if he ever told Joe Giudice how he felt about the rumors, and Joe Gorga said, “No, and I’ll tell you why. Because it wouldn’t be nice. It wouldn’t be nice. So if my sister was happy and she believed it, I stayed away. But if my sister called me and said, ‘Joe, I need your help,’ then it would have been game over.”

After that, Andy told Joe that he thought it was “interesting” to see Joe try to shake Teresa and her daughters “loose” by telling them that they needed to let Joe Giudice go. And Joe Gorga said he did that because, “I still feel bad for him. I knew this man all my life. I might not like him, I’m going to be honest with you, I might not like him — you think I like what he did? And what he put my family through? I’m very upset but I still feel bad for him. I didn’t want that to happen to him. And I didn’t want him suffering, because I have a heart and I feel for him. I might not like you, but I love you in a way.”

After Joe’s admission, Andy then asked Teresa about Jacqueline Laurita‘s previous claim, in which she said that Teresa told her about a time when Joe was caught hooking up with his secretary, but Teresa said that was not true. She said that she’s typically an “angry” person when she gets wronged, so if that had happened, she would have divorced Joe right away.

And speaking of divorce, Teresa still hasn’t filed any legal paperwork to end her marriage with Joe. And when her co-stars urged her to do so immediately, she kind of shrugged her shoulders. But Dolores fears Joe will ask for spousal support from Teresa, so she told Teresa that she should sign now, while Joe still doesn’t want her money, as she became worried that once Teresa started dating someone, he’d get angry and change his tune.

Finally, Danielle Staub threatened to leave the reunion after she was told she wouldn’t be sitting next to Andy. However, he persuaded her to come out anyway, and she had her final showdown with the cast. Nothing monumental really happened though — Teresa said she felt betrayed by Danielle and Danielle said this “probably” won’t be the last we see of her.