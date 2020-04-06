‘RHONJ’s Margaret Josephs Reveals Why She Thinks Quarantine Will Change ‘Real Housewives’ Forever

Margaret Josephs revealed who she’s been speaking with from ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ cast while in quarantine and admitted she thinks the time apart will make the show different.

Margaret Josephs, 52, has a feeling she and her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars will “appreciate” each other more once the coronavirus pandemic ends. The reality star gave an update on which ladies she’s been staying in contact with during her time at home in quarantine and admitted she thinks things will definitely be different once they gather in-person once again, when she gave an EXCLUSIVE interview to HollywoodLife.

“I speak to Dolores [Catania] every day. I always speak to Melissa [Gorga], I speak to Jackie [Goldschneider]. Teresa [Giudice] and I always keep in touch,” she EXCLUSIVELY told us. “I don’t keep in touch as much with Jennifer [Aydin], but of course during this pandemic, we have texted each other. I think we all really love each other and care about each other. I do think this pandemic will change that. I think we’re going to appreciate each other more. Maybe not harp on each other and let things go a little quicker and not take things as seriously.”

Although Margaret thinks the ladies will not take things too seriously when they start filming again, she still promised drama and admitted it just may be a little more “lighthearted”. “Hopefully our drama will be more lighthearted and we’ll cut each other a break, I’m hoping for that in the future that it can be more fun drama and not as deep,” she explained before she referred to Danielle Staub as a “virus.” “I think we’ve got ‘rid of — like I said before — one virus,” she continued. “I think it’s going to be different probably for every franchise I think after this will be different.”

Margaret’s latest diss at Danielle isn’t the first time she’s called out a fellow “housewife.” The blonde beauty admitted she wasn’t impressed with RHONY‘s Ramona Singer‘s interaction with fans on the Mar. 1 episode of the Out In The Wild podcast. “She goes hot and cold with me. It’s not that she’s not nice to me. I feel she’s not good to the fans,” she said. “She says she doesn’t like to take pictures…I think you have to have a certain humility being on a TV show. I think we would not be on TV if it wasn’t for fans,” Margaret said on the podcast. “I don’t even like calling them fans. I like to say ‘Friends of Bravo.’ I don’t even know what else to say.”

Season 11 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which will include everyone from last season except Danielle, will begin filming as soon as possible.