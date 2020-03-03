‘RHONJ’ Season 11 Cast Revealed After Hair-Pulling Incident Divides Group

Danielle Staub insisted she’s ‘never’ returning to ‘RHONJ,’ but will any of her co-stars follow? An insider answers that question, and even teases details about the cast reunion!

Friendships have been tested in the wake of Danielle Staub’s hair-yanking incident with Margaret Josephs, 52, and we’ve learned if the drama has affected their co-stars’ decision to return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey. “All of the ladies except for Danielle will be back for Season 11 which will begin filming right away, as early as next week,” a source EXCLUSIVELY reveals to HollywoodLife! “Production wants to keep the momentum going of what’s going on in everyone’s lives. They feel there are a lot of interesting things happening.”

Season 10 left off on a tense note when it was revealed that Teresa Giudice, 47, pushed Danielle to grab Margaret’s ponytail — a confession that Danielle made to the cast, much to Teresa’s dismay! This led Teresa to call off her friendship with Danielle in a memorable phone call during the finale, and we’ve learned that Melissa Gorga, 40, and Dolores Catania, 49, stood by Teresa’s side during the cast reunion that was filmed afterwards. “Melissa, Teresa and Dolores went into the reunion as a united front deciding to be on the same page about everything involving Danielle,” our source tells us. “During filming and off camera too, they were and continued to have Teresa’s back and she very much appreciated that. It made things easier going into the reunion. They all had Teresa’s back about it all.” Part one of the reunion will air on March 4!

And, yes, Teresa and Danielle still had to face one another after that awkward phone call. “Danielle was surprisingly very calm during her sit down and confrontation with Teresa,” our source reveals. “Both ladies seemed nervous, but they were able to communicate and get through it though nothing was resolved.” That’s hardly a surprise, considering Teresa’s parting words with Danielle in the season finale: “I’m so mad at myself, I don’t want to ever hurt anyone again. I wish you all the best. I just don’t want to be friends anymore. I’ve had enough.”

Danielle is just as done with RHONJ as Teresa is done with their friendship. She made the big announcement on the Jan. 8 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, saying, “Well I have, over the past 12 years and 10 seasons, been a part of this whole franchise and I’ve been very happy to rally and stand on the platform and be here with all of you, but it is time for me to leave and do something that I want to do that makes my heart happy every day — And so, I will be never returning as a ‘Housewife’ again.” Danielle then clarified, “Nope, never returning as a ‘Housewife’ again — with the Jersey girls.”