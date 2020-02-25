‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice Throws Her Drink & Flips Off The Camera In Dramatic Season Finale Preview

It may not be a table toss, but Teresa Giudice throws a drink and flips off the camera in the ‘RHONJ’ season finale. She gets upset after Melissa Gorga says T encouraged Danielle Staub to pull Margaret Joseph’s hair.

The tea is getting spilled on the season finale of Real Housewives of New Jersey about the Margaret Josephs hair pulling incident at a boutique. Danielle Staub violently yanked on her ponytail after Margaret poured a drink on her. Danielle later confided to Melissa Gorga, 40, that Teresa Giudice, 47, was the one who egged her on to do it, with the original suggestion coming from boutique owner Steven Dann.

“Danielle told me Steven Dann told her to pull Margaret’s hair,” Melissa tells the cast, who are gathered for a backyard barbecue at the Jersey Shore. An incredulous Margaret, 52, responds, “I don’t believe that for two f**ing seconds. Why would Steven f**king Dann tell her to pull my hair?” Margaret asks what else Danielle said, and Melissa goes on to reveal, “She was on the fence and said ‘I don’t know. Should I? Should I?’ And then you said ‘do it,'” pointing directly at Teresa. The cast members all look at each other in shock as Teresa nervously asks, “She said that?”

Margaret tells Teresa, “I don’t believe it. You would never do that!” and Dolores Catania adds, “This is Danielle 101. She’s making stories up as they went along!” But Melissa is determined to get Teresa to fess up. She looks at her sister-in-law and asks, “Is she lying?” A flustered Teresa begins, “I don’t even…I remember her saying something to me…I don’t know…I was drinking. And everything happened so fast.”

All of the cast members are aghast with shocked expressions on their faces. “Holy sh*t. This is so crazy to me. I mean I know Teresa has had her issues with Margaret. But it never crossed my mind that she would be part of this hair pulling,” Dolores reveals in a confessional.

“I’m a little freaked out. I’m not gonna lie,” Margaret angrily tells Teresa. “Why would you ever tell her to pull my hair? How sick is that? You f**king love this girl so much that you’re gonna f**king just let her hurt me? For what? For what? You’re a real f**king a**hole. I’m like f**king freaked out.”



“This is your f**king friend? This is who you wanna associate with?” Margaret continues. “She just threw you under the bus in front of the f**king world to save her own f**king ass. How sick is that?” Dolores helps pile on Teresa, telling her, “You have been going to bat for [Danielle] since day one, and look what the f**k she just did to you.”

Margaret storms off as Teresa mutters, “I mean, I feel bad. I hope they don’t use this,” as Melissa assures her, “They are gonna use it.” With that, Teresa flips off one of the cameramen, throws her red solo cup — which ends up soaking Dolores — and storms off, knocking a bunch of other solo cups off of a table. Teresa then runs upstairs as Dolores asks, “What did she throw that for?” and Melissa responds, “She’s pissed at the producers.” To find out what happens next, tune in to the RHONJ season 10 finale Wednesday, February 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.