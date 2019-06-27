‘RHONJ’ Cast ‘Begging’ Production To Cut Ties With Danielle Staub After Teresa Giudice Ends Friendship

Now that Teresa Giudice and Danielle Staub are no longer friends, ‘RHONJ’ cast members have very strong feelings about how they want the show to move forward.

Teresa Giudice, 47, is no longer following Danielle Staub, 56, on Instagram, making it very clear to fans that, behind-the-scenes, she fallen out with her frenemy, again. Now an insider close to the Real Housewives Of New Jersey show is telling HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the cast is “begging” the production team to part ways with Danielle for good.

“Teresa Giudice has no interest in being friends with Danielle Staub again as she feels like she violated her trust,” our source tells us about their mysterious falling out. “Teresa was the one to end the friendship and the cast is so happy and relieved. It was really hard for Teresa to even let Danielle back into her life, but Teresa grew a lot as a person while she was away [in prison] and when she found out they were going to be working together again, gave her another chance. She was always defending Danielle to the other women which created other strains in her friendships. Teresa makes her own mind up about people, but she probably won’t be forgiving Danielle again anytime soon.”

As RHONJ fans know, the two women had a massive fight during Season 1 of the hit Bravo show, resulting in the GIF-worthy scene of Teresa flipping over a dinner table in fury. It took years for the duo to reconcile – eight, to be exact – but their on-again, off-again relationship ended for good recently. “Their friendship breakup happened a few weeks ago, but she pulled the social media plug last week after not wanting to see her in her feed anymore,” our source says.

As for the strain Teresa’s renewed friendship put on her other relationships, the insider says, “It’s more important to her to be in a good place with Melissa Gorga, her sister-in-law, and she and Danielle can’t stand one another. So, ultimately, she kind of did decide to choose sides. It’s hard to say what will be seen this upcoming season of Jersey, but the ladies have been begging production all season to cut Danielle, as Teresa and Jen were the only ones who would film with her.” HollywoodLife reached out to Bravo for comment on this story.