‘RHONJ’: Margaret Josephs Reacts To Danielle’s ‘Premeditated’ Hairpull After Learning Teresa Instigated It

Margaret Josephs responded to the shocking news that Teresa Giudice urged Danielle Staub to pull her ponytail during the infamous ‘RHONJ’ scene.

Margaret Josephs responded on social media after it was revealed during the Feb. 19 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey that Teresa Giudice told Danielle Staub to pull her ponytail. Taking to Twitter, Margaret wrote, “Well that was crazy…. I guess it wasn’t a knee jerk reaction, it was after the fact and premeditated. 😳💋👧🏼” The shocking new twist was revealed when Melissa Gorga sat down with Danielle at the Jersey Shore and told her that none of the women wanted to be associated with her any longer due to the infamous hairpull incident.

It was in that moment that Danielle revealed Teresa encouraged her to tug on Margaret’s hair which Bravo accompanied with footage of Teresa insisting, “Do it. Do it. Do it. Do it. Do it. Do it. Do it. Do it!” Danielle also explained that the boutique’s owner, Steven Dann, encouraged her to take the fight further after she had already thrown Margaret’s things into a candle. Margaret also tweeted in response to a follower who asked if she still shopped at his store after the incident, “I had no idea what had happened til months later we were all in shock.”

Margaret received overwhelming support from fans after receipts showed Teresa on camera urging Danielle to pull Margaret’s hair. “Smh…. I’m still smh!! I know Teresa’s not the sharpest tool in the shed but this?!!! And to keep up the charade?!!! WTH,” one follower tweeted. “So sorry Teresa turned on you like that and lied to your face. She’s not a friend. You did NOT deserve any of that,” another wrote.

As fans of the hit Bravo reality show may know, Teresa and Danielle are no longer friends so perhaps their falling out was due to Danielle selling Teresa out to the other ladies. The RHONJ finale airs Feb. 26 where viewers will see Melissa confront Teresa in front of the ladies and it will be interesting to see how Teresa talks her way out of this one!

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey air Wednesdays at 8pm on Bravo.