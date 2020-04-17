‘RHONJ’s Joe Giudice Goes Shirtless & Pumps Up His Muscles With 50 Pushups In Quarantine 

Joe Giudice is staying in shape amid quarantine in his native, Italy! The ‘RHONJ’ star showed off his chest tattoo during a shirtless bedroom workout on April 16. He got down in a split as he encouraged fans to stay motivated!

Who knew that “juicy Joe” could do a split? Joe Giudice bared his abs, arms and tattooed chest in a workout video (SEEN HERE) at home in Italy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, did a near two-minute set of pushups in a series of videos on his Instagram Stories on Thursday. Throughout his bedroom workout, Joe emphasized how important it is to stay motivated during the ongoing global health crisis.

“Morning, motivate yourself every day, that’s all we can do,” he began. “Get up in the morning and we motivate ourselves. Any way we can motivate ourselves, I don’t care, we do it stretching, exercising, pushups, making a nice meal — whatever it is, we gotta keep motivated, keep motivated,” he continued. “I know it’s sad times right now, but we gotta still motivate ourselves while we’re going through this. We’re all in this together.”

“Push yourself as far as you can, as much as you can, it’s all we can do during times like this,” Joe admitted. “Just keep pushing, that’s all we can do. Just keep pushing, even if it’s at a mountain like this, a valley, whatever makes you happy, you do it,” he said as he turned the camera out the window to feature his view — a stunning mountainous scape in Italy. “Have a good one, stay safe,” he concluded.

Joe’s uplifting speech came after shared an emotional post on Instagram that revealed he was unable to reunite with his family over the Easter holiday due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Joe shares four daughters — Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11 — with estranged wife Teresa Giudice. The former couple separated in December and Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga recently revealed that she’s already started the divorce process.

“For [Easter], my family and I were to reunite instead the unthinkable happened, not a day, hour, min. goes by that I don’t think about the girls,” Joe wrote on Instagram alongside a video collage of throwback photos from past Easter celebrations. He shared another video of his daughters at the dinner table, and notified fans that he was able to “Zoom” video call with them on Easter.

Joe also took to social media to mourn the death of his father-in-law, Giacinto Gorga, who passed away on April 3. He was 76. In the days leading up to his death, Teresa shared photos with her father on Instagram and asked fans to pray for him. It’s unclear how he died.