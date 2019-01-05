Teresa Giudice Flaunts Major Cleavage In Revealing Low-Cut Swimsuit: Hot New Pic

Mama’s still got it at 46! The ‘RHONJ’ star flaunted her trim figure in a V-cut swimsuit while vacationing in Jamaica, putting her deep tan on display once again.

Teresa Giudice, 46, is living it up in Jamaica, sharing yet another vacation photo to the ‘gram on Jan. 4. This time, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star stepped into a lace-trim swimsuit, looking toner than ever as she emerged from a pool at the Moon Palace Jamaica. Judging by her caption, she’s enjoying her getaway from New Jersey! “Travel brings Power and Love back to your life,” she wrote.

Once again, Teresa rocked a fierce tan in her photo, something she caught flack for just two days ago. That time, she wore another low-cut swimsuit to pose for a picture with Andy Cohen, but people were paying attention to more than the Bravo host’s impressive six-pack! “Spray tan OR from sun, it’s way too much. Overkill,” one fan wrote, while another chimed in, “Tan much?” Clearly, not everyone was a fan, but who cares when you’re kicking back at a tropical luxury resort?

And we know Teresa pays no mind to the haters, anyways! “She has always been into tanning — a lot of beds and some spray — even doing endorsements for local [New] Jersey companies over the years,” a source close to Teresa EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Teresa gets spray tans at least a couple of times a week and never skips appointments. She doesn’t think she looks too tan.”

“Teresa has always been obsessed with looking young and hot,” our insider continued, explaining that the she “got even more into her looks and fitness while away in prison and started working out multiple times there.” Teresa served nearly a year in a Connecticut federal prison for fraud charges and was released in Dec. 2015.