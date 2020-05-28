‘RHONJ’s Joe Giudice ‘Excited’ To Get Into Boxing Ring For Charity Match & Is ‘Fully Training’

Cue ‘Eye of the Tiger’ because Joe Giudice is ready to get in the ring. Ahead of his first charity boxing match, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that the ‘RHONJ’ star is so focused on training, it’s like he’s a ‘different person.’

Do we have a brand new “Italian Stallion” in the making? Joe Giudice, 47, announced on May 18 that he signed a deal with Celebrity Boxing. Joe, who’s still in Italy following his deportation, is set to fight on October 24. The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s opponent is unknown, but what is clear is that he’s taking this seriously. “Joe is really excited to fully train and get into boxing,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“He got very into working out and self-care while he was away,” the source tells HollywoodLife, indicating the 41-month prison sentence he served for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. However, Joe’s past is in his rearview mirror, because the source says he’s “focusing” on self-care, training, and “trying to get as many fights on the books as possible. He’s slowed down on the drinking — big time — and is such a different person.” This sudden change and purpose are making Joe feel “very happy,” especially since he has this project to look forward to.” Joe recently showed off the results of this new lifestyle change by doing 50 shirtless pushups while in quarantine.

Though Joe and Teresa Giudice, 48, split in late 2019, the insider says he’s “doing really well in Italy.” Joe was “doing his best to stay busy with construction before Coronavirus happened. He’s spending time with family and doing a lot of working out, cooking and walking as well. He’s trying to live as happy of a life as possible.” Speaking of family, the insider tells HollywoodLife that Joe talks to his daughters “multiple times a day, often on FaceTime. He is always calling them and Teresa, too.”

The girls – Gia, 19, Milania, 15, Gabriella, 16, and Audrianna, 11— “cannot wait to visit Joe,” according to the insider. “Before the outbreak happened, they were planning a trip to all meet up somewhere. The second that it’s safe for them to meet somewhere international, they will do that. They never intended to not see their dad for this long.” With the October match reportedly taking place in the Bahamas, can we expect to see Teresa and the kids there in the stands? “The family wouldn’t miss his big fight for anything and have every intention of being able to be there.”

The chances that “Golden Joe” Giudice fights on American soil soon are slim. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit denied Joe’s third and final appeal on April 29. This was strike three, though his lawyer indicated that his fight to get back into the country is not over. Joe was born in Italy and brought over to America as a child. He never obtained American citizenship, and according to U.S. law, immigrants can be deported if they commit a crime of “moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony.”