Why Teresa Giudice Thinks Joe’s New Fighting Career Could Benefit Her In Divorce

Joe Giudice is pursuing a career as a celebrity boxer as he remains in Italy appealing his deportation order. We have why estranged wife Teresa Giudice is supportive of his new job path amid divorce rumors.

It may not be a 9 to 5 job, but Joe Giudice is looking to earn a paycheck by entering the world of celebrity boxing. It comes a relief to estranged wife Teresa Giudice, 48. If Joe is getting making his own money, he’s less likely to ask for spousal support if or when they divorce. The couple separated after she and their four daughters visited him in Italy in Nov. 2019, where he is still living while appealing a deportation order. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star hasn’t filed any legal paperwork yet, but divorce had been on her mind during season 10. During the RHONJ reunion, cast mates Dolores Catania and Joe Gorga (Teresa’s brother) both said that they feared Joe, 48, would ask for spousal support in the event of a divorce.

“Teresa is really happy that Joe is working. She wasn’t sure what he’d be doing in Italy, but this gives her a lot of peace of mind and she’s being very supportive. She’s happy he’s bringing in his own income again, but also that he’s doing something he loves,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Joe announced via his Instagram page on May 20 that he’s signed a contract with a celebrity boxing promoter. In a pic showing himself with boxing gloves in the hills above his town, Joe wrote in the caption, “Bring it on! I’ve signed up with @celebrityboxing1 and am looking for a celebrity challenger! #joegiudice #redemption.” He already has a fight scheduled for Oct. 24 in the Bahamas and is looking for an opponent.

“She can see a shift in his attitude and mood in a positive way since the deal came together and there’s already talk of him doing more fights. He got really into working out while away and he’s planning on trying to make a career out of this. Teresa is hoping him bringing in his own source of income will help her settlement with him, so she’s all for it,” our insider continues.

Joe has been sharing tons of workout videos to his Instagram page, showing him getting in shape during quarantine. Since gyms are still closed in Italy, his exercise has all been outdoors. Joe has been lifting cinder blocks in place of weights, doing cardio by hiking hills, notching tons of pushups and showing off his punch and jab boxing moves. On May 21, he shared a video about his journey to becoming a celebrity boxer that doubled as a pitch for an opponent. When he posted it to his YouTube channel, Joe asked in the description, “Who is up for the challenge? Do you want to fight Joe Giudice October 24 in the Bahamas?” We can’t wait to see which celeb will step up and take on Joe in the ring.