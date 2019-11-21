Teresa Giudice Fuels Divorce Rumors As She Reveals She Won’t Visit Joe Again Until Next ‘Summer’ — Watch  

Teresa Giudice revealed her future travel plans to see her husband, Joe, and even Andy Cohen was taken aback by her itinerary! The ‘RHONJ’ star explained why there’s such a wide gap between trips on the Nov. 20 episode of ‘WWHL.’

Teresa Giudice just returned from visiting her husband Joe in Italy this November, and she’s not booking another flight ASAP — or even relatively soon. On the Nov. 20 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, a caller asked Teresa, 47, if she made plans to see Joe, 47, again. Even Andy Cohen wasn’t expecting Teresa’s answer. “Umm..maybe this summer,” Teresa replied, and Andy said what we were all thinking: “Maybe this summer? That’s in like eight, nine months.” Teresa tried to explain that her daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, have already made plans to see their dad for the major holidays.

“Well, because the girls are going to go back [to Italy] — they wanted to go back for Thanksgiving,” Teresa continued. She later added that her daughters are “definitely going for Christmas,” an abroad holiday that Teresa also has to take a rain check on due to “work around that time.” For those reasons, Teresa reasoned that next summer really is the only feasible time to reunite with Joe across the pond, saying, “That’ll be my next break because the girls have school.”

While the Bravo star showed no interest in returning to Italy anytime soon, she did want to squeeze in a reunion with Joe before the summer arrives — elsewhere. But without a passport, Joe’s travel plans are up in the air. “Joe’s just getting his passport, so we don’t know if we’re gonna, you know,” Teresa said, searching for the right words to explain their unique situation. “Then we’re gonna meet in the Bahamas, but I don’t think he’s — he’s getting his passport around that time.”

Andy’s reaction to all of this? “All right,” he simply said, before moving onto the next subject. While Teresa isn’t racing to return to Italy, she is fighting for Joe to return to the U.S. “We’re always going to be a family. We’re still fighting to see if he could come back. It’s a sad situation and I feel bad for other families that are going through this,” the mother of four told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview at BravoCon in New York City on Nov. 16.

Joe’s physical location is important for their marriage, since Teresa told Good Morning America she doesn’t see how it’d be a “feasible relationship” if they lived in two different countries. Joe is still awaiting the final decision on an appeal to his deportation order, which a judge issued to Joe while he was still serving prison time for financial fraud charges in Oct. 2018. He began his prison sentence in Philadelphia in March of 2016, and wasn’t released until three years later. He then sat in custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) until he moved to Italy on Oct. 11, where he’ll continue his deportation battle.