Joe Giudice’s 3rd Deportation Appeal Gets Denied: Lawyer Says He ‘Belongs’ In NJ With His ‘Family’

Joe Giudice has sadly been denied his ‘final appeal’ to permanently reunite with his estranged wife, Teresa, and their four daughters in New Jersey. Joe revealed his heartbroken reaction on Instagram.

Strike three. The United States Court Of Appeals For The Third Circuit denied Joe Giudice’s third (and final) appeal against a deportation order to his native country of Italy on April 29, according to court documents obtained by HollywoodLife. Ever since Joe finished a 41-month prison sentence for fraud charges in March of 2019, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been fighting to return to his New Jersey home that he shared with his (now estranged) wife Teresa Giudice, 47, and their four daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10. Joe reacted to the sad news with heartbroken emojis and sentimental photos with his daughters on Instagram.

“My final appeal for the deportation has been turned down,” Joe confirmed on his Instagram Story and in a post. His lawyer sees Joe’s separation from his family as an injustice. “We have always maintained that Joe Giudice belongs in the United States with his family, not in Italy,” Joe’s attorney James J. Leonard told People. “The immigration laws in our country are both draconian and antiquated and need to be revisited by forward thinking members of Congress. Although Joe said this is his “final” appeal, his attorney claimed that Joe has yet to decide if he’ll challenge the court’s decision again. “That will be discussed with Joe and his immigration counsel in the coming days,” the lawyer told the outlet.

Surprisingly, Joe is apparently taking the heartbreaking news well. He’s “very positive about life,” the attorney added. “He’s in Italy doing everything he can to keep busy, and stay healthy. I know he’s working on some projects that I’m sure you will hear about soon. For now, it’s day at a time like everyone else.”

Teresa has yet to react to the appeal denial on social media. However, the Bravo star has shared her husband’s frustration with the legal system, which has been documented throughout Season 10 of RHONJ. Joe’s filed for his first appeal in Nov. 2018, which was denied in April of 2019 (so, exactly one year ago). He immediately appealed the decision. However, Joe confessed in an episode of RHONJ filmed during that time, “I’m so drained. It seems like one bad thing after another. I feel like I’m just so numb. I feel like I can’t even believe this is happening.”

The family has since been forced to adjust to this extreme change in their personal lives. Joe reunited with his family in Nov. 2019, and again for Christmas 2019 (sans Teresa).