‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice’s Plans To See Ex Joe This Fall Revealed

In just a matter of mere months, Teresa Giudice will reunite with Juicy Joe, we’ve learned exclusively — and it’s not going to be in Italy.

Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice may no longer be together romantically, but The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 48, still has hopes of seeing her ex-husband, 48, soon. The international coronavirus crisis has made travel virtually impossible at the moment, considering both parties are located in two of the hardest hit areas (Italy and New Jersey). But, they’re planning on making a reunion happen by meeting up later this year, HollywoodLife has learned EXCLUSIVELY!

“Teresa’s next plan to see Joe is in The Bahamas in the fall,” a source close to the Bravolebrity said. It’s not a getaway for the exes, though. Joe is set to have his long-awaited celebrity boxing match against Jennifer Lopez‘s ex-husband, Ojani Noa, in the Caribbean country on October 24. Yes, Teresa will be there cheering on Joe from the stands! As HollywoodLife previously told you, Teresa’s really excited for the match, because she “knows how much this means to him.”

Teresa’s four daughters will reunite with their father much sooner than the boxing match, though. Gia, 18, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, Audriana, 11, are all still planning to visit him in Italy this August, our insider said. “As of now, the plan is to let them go,” they added. “Teresa just wants to make sure it’s safe for them. Joe and the girls can’t wait.” Teresa won’t be sitting around the house waiting for them to come home; her schedule is packed this summer.

First, she’ll spend time with family at the Jersey Shore, the insider dished. Then, it’s back to filming RHONJ on July 20. “She’s staying busy and focusing on herself,” they said. And that includes dating. As HollywoodLife learned, season 11 of RHONJ will focus heavily on Teresa’s life as a single lady, including her hitting the dating scene.