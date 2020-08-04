Gia Giudice Then & Now: See Pics Of ’RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Through The Years

‘RHONJ’ fans have watched Teresa Giudice’s eldest daughter Gia, now 19, grow up on the hit Bravo show. See the stylish teen’s evolution, from her younger years to now!

Gia Giudice has grown up right before our eyes on the small screen! The 19-year-old college student — who studies at Rutgers University — is the daughter of The Real Housewives of New Jersey veteran Teresa Giudice and her estranged husband Joe Giudice. Gia, along with her three younger sisters, have been part of the hit show for most, if not all of their lives. Gia, being the oldest, made her debut during the show’s inception in 2009. From her 12th birthday, to her singing debut and red carpet moments — take a look back at Gia’s major milestones through the years!

Gia in January of 2013

Teresa made sure to ring in Gia’s 12th birthday in style, with a lavish party on January 11, 2013. A then pre-teen Gia posed in front of her massive rainbow cake for a sweet photo op. She sported a cute, sparkly tank and a heart necklace on her special day.

Gia in October of 2013

Later that year, Gia hit the red carpet at New York Fashion week with her mom and sister Gabriella Giudice. The trio posed for photos at the STYLE360 carpet during the Just Dance with Boy Meets Girl fashion show on September 12, 2013. Gia looked too cute in a black dress with a striped top and flats. She even accessorized with silver hoop earrings!

Gia in December of 2014

Christmas Day in 2014 was a special one for Gia, along with her besties Alexa Maetta and Cristianna Cardinale. The trio, who made up the girl group 3KT, performed their then-recently released single, “Season of Joy” — the group’s second single. The performance, which took place at Freehold’s iPlay America in New Jersey, aired on an episode of RHONJ.

Gia in March of 2016

Fast forward to 2016, where Gia attended a wedding on March 15, 2016. She shared this cute photo with one of her gal pals, Miranda, that showed the pair in identical black dresses. The duo were bridesmaids in a friend’s wedding. Gia, who rarely wears her hair in an up do,’ looked beautiful with her brunette locks in a low bun.

Gia in December of 2018

If there’s one thing RHONJ viewers have learned from watching the Giudice family, it’s that Teresa loves to take her daughters to concert. From meet and greets with Fetty Wap and more stars, Tre loves to give her girls the VIP treatment. And, 2018’s annual Jingle Ball was no exception. Teresa, Gia and Milania Giudice all attended Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden on December 7 that year. Talk about an epic early Christmas present!

Gia in July of 2020

This particular photo marked a major milestone for Gia, as it was the first time she revealed her plastic surgery. “Yes I got a nose job,” Gia captioned the photo, alongside her mother, Teresa. “Yes I’m swollen,” she admitted without shame, before thanking Dr. Geoffrey Tobias, a New York City-based rhinoplasty specialist. “I’m absolutely in love with it,” Girl continued, declaring, “I am an adult now. This has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!” Dr. Tobias also shared Gia’s photo to his Instagram page, which contains more photos of his patients after surgery.

Gia in August of 2020

Following the reveal of her nose job, Gia’s been spending most of her summer at the beach in New Jersey. As seen in this bikini snap, the college student enjoyed a sunny day at Ortley Beach. Gia, along with her mom and sisters have also been enjoying their Uncle Joe and aunt Melissa Gorga‘s newly remodeled beach house.