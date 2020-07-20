See Pic
Hollywood Life

‘RHONJ’s Gia Giudice Cuddles Up To New Boyfriend In Sweet New Pic After Getting Nose Job

Gia Giudice
AP Images
Teresa Giudice, Gia Giudice 'Envy' by Melissa Gorga Fashion Show, New York, USA - 03 May 2019
Audriana Giudice, Teresa Giudice. Teresa Giudice and Audriana Giudice attend Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden, in New York 2019 Jingle Ball - - Arrivals, New York, USA - 13 Dec 2019
Melania Giudice, Teresa Giudice and Gia Giudice Z100's iHeart Radio Jingle Ball 2018 - Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 Dec 2018
Teresa Giudice was spotted sans wedding ring as she stepped out in NYC on Friday night for Z100 Jingleball. She was joined by her daughter for the concert while husband Joe Giudice remains in prison with the possibility of being deported. Pictured: Teresa Giudice Ref: SPL5048036 081218 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: 247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Gia Giudice shared a stunning new photo of her and her boyfriend Christian Carmichael smiling and posing during a sweet and tender moment three days after proudly admitting she got a nose job.

Gia Giudice, 19, looks absolutely gorgeous in a new rare photo that includes her boyfriend Christian Carmichael! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared the cute snapshot on Instagram on July 20 and it proves she’s enjoying her summer. In the pic, she and her hunky beau are smiling outside under a night sky as he wraps one arm around her and she lifts up her hand to rest on his elbow.

View this post on Instagram

summer nights w u☺️

A post shared by Gia Giudice (@_giagiudice) on

“summer nights with u,” Gia captioned the photo while also tagging Christian in it. The happy teen looked incredible in a sleeveless sheer black outfit and kept her long wavy blonde locks down and parted in the middle. Christian looked handsome in a white, light blue, and light purple T-shirt.

Many fans of Gia commented on the adorable couple pic once it went public and most of them seemed to be very thrilled for her new love. “Such a beautiful couple,” one fan wrote while another simply wrote, “Awww.” Others left heart-eyed emojis and one commented on how Gia has grown up quickly.

Gia Giudice, Teresa Giudice , Milania Giudice
Gia Giudice posing with her mother Teresa and sister Milania.

Gia’s latest photo with her beau comes after she revealed she was dating him in a TikTok video she posted earlier this year. It also comes three days after she revealed she got a nose job when fans started speculating over her recent pics. “yes I got a nose job. yes I’m swollen,” she wrote alongside a smiling pic of her posing with her look-alike mom Teresa Giudice.

She went on to thank her doctor and reveal she’s happy with the result. “thank you so much @drtobiasnyc I’m absolutely in love with it,” she enthused. “I am an adult now, this has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!”