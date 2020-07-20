‘RHONJ’s Gia Giudice Cuddles Up To New Boyfriend In Sweet New Pic After Getting Nose Job

Gia Giudice shared a stunning new photo of her and her boyfriend Christian Carmichael smiling and posing during a sweet and tender moment three days after proudly admitting she got a nose job.

Gia Giudice, 19, looks absolutely gorgeous in a new rare photo that includes her boyfriend Christian Carmichael! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared the cute snapshot on Instagram on July 20 and it proves she’s enjoying her summer. In the pic, she and her hunky beau are smiling outside under a night sky as he wraps one arm around her and she lifts up her hand to rest on his elbow.

“summer nights with u,” Gia captioned the photo while also tagging Christian in it. The happy teen looked incredible in a sleeveless sheer black outfit and kept her long wavy blonde locks down and parted in the middle. Christian looked handsome in a white, light blue, and light purple T-shirt.

Many fans of Gia commented on the adorable couple pic once it went public and most of them seemed to be very thrilled for her new love. “Such a beautiful couple,” one fan wrote while another simply wrote, “Awww.” Others left heart-eyed emojis and one commented on how Gia has grown up quickly.

Gia’s latest photo with her beau comes after she revealed she was dating him in a TikTok video she posted earlier this year. It also comes three days after she revealed she got a nose job when fans started speculating over her recent pics. “yes I got a nose job. yes I’m swollen,” she wrote alongside a smiling pic of her posing with her look-alike mom Teresa Giudice.

She went on to thank her doctor and reveal she’s happy with the result. “thank you so much @drtobiasnyc I’m absolutely in love with it,” she enthused. “I am an adult now, this has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!”