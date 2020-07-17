RHONJ’s Gia Giudice, 19, Confirms She Got A Nose Job After Fan Speculation — See Before & After Pics

Gia Giudice revealed on Instagram that she got a nose job, and the ‘RHONJ’ star has never been happier! Take a look at her beautiful new pic, and her equally beautiful before!

Gorgeous then, and gorgeous now! Gia Giudice, 19, revealed on Instagram that she got a nose job after fans speculated (loudly) that she had work done. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star announced the news with an adorable pic of herself and her mother, Teresa Giudice. She wrote, “yes I got a nose job. yes I’m swollen. thank you so much @drtobiasnyc I’m absolutely in love with it,” adding the heart eyed emoji. “I am an adult now, this has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!”

Go Gia! She looked fabulous before her procedure, but if this makes her feel confident and happy, then more power to her. The photo Gia included with her revelation is totally sweet. Gia is posing with her mom at an event, and they both look ultra glamorous.

Gia rocked the hell out of a hot pink lace top tucked into high-waisted skinny jeans. She accessorized with white sandals and a white purse. Teresa went for a black satin blouse that showed ample cleavage, tucked into a pair of sexy leopard print skinnies. Would you expect anything less?

Gia’s fans on Instagram were nothing but supportive in the comments of her new post. “Geez, could you two be more beautiful?!” one admirer wrote. “Hey whatever makes u feel good!!! You are still beautiful,” another fan commented. “Aw sweetie you’re gorgeous either way.” A commenter had the best advice to give the Rutgers sophomore: “You look fab!!!! Ignore the keyboard trolls.”