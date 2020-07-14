Luann de Lesseps, Melissa Gorga & 10 More ‘Real Housewives’ Stunning In Sexy Swimwear

From bikinis to one pieces, to cutout swimsuits, Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives’ — including Melissa Gorga, Cynthia Bailey, Ramona Singer and more — are rocking sexy swimsuits this summer! We’ve rounded up the best past and present swim looks!

The fierce and fabulous women who make up Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise sure know how to rock sultry swimsuits! From New York, to New Jersey, Atlanta, Beverly Hills and beyond — Housewives including Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Cynthia Bailey, Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps continue to flaunt their amazing figures in photos on social media. Take a look down below at the newest sun snaps from some of Bravo’s leading ladies — as well as past photos in our attached gallery!

(Photo credit: Luann de Lesseps/Instagram)

Luann is enjoying her summer in Sag Harbor, New York, where she shared a recent photo from a boat outing. The Real Housewives of New York star, 55, showed off her toned tummy and pearly whites in a bikini photo she posted to Instagram on July 11. The Countess donned a tiny, black string bikini while she basked in the summer sun.

(Photo credit: Cynthia Bailey/Instagram)

Down in Atlanta, things have been heating up at Cynthia Bailey’s humble abode. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 53, enjoyed a day by the pool on July 8, as seen in a photo on her Instagram page. Cynthia sported a simple, black two-piece that complimented her amazing curves. The longtime Atlanta star appeared to be doing some poolside meditation in the shot, captioned, “Stay FOCUSED. Distractions are just temptations to throw you off your game. everyone don’t want to see you win.”

(Photo credit: Melissa Gorga/Instagram)

Heading to New Jersey, sister-in-laws Melissa Gorga, 41, and Teresa Giudice, 48, are living it up at the Jersey Shore. Melissa has shared a number of different swimsuit snaps to Instagram, along with sneak peak at her new massive beach house that husband Joe Gorga recently built. The new structure, which the Gorga’s have been throwing parties at all summer long, features an oceanside bar, deck and fireplace, which was inspired by the couple’s past trip to Greece.

(Photo credit: Melissa Gorga/Instagram)

It’s evident by the photos above, that Melissa can model just about any swim style, silhouette, color or pattern — you name it. Our personal favorite is her sexy, black one-piece with cutouts.

(Photo credit: Teresa Giudice/Instagram)

Meanwhile, Teresa’s been flaunting her yogi bod on social media. The mother of four, who’s newly single, has never looked better. She continues to put in work in the gym, as well as being a certified yoga teacher. Nonetheless, Teresa hasn’t given up her pasta and meatball Sundays with her family, as seen on her Instagram page every week.

(Photo credit: Ramona Singer/Instagram)

Last, but certainly not least — Ramona Singer. The Real Housewives of New York star must be aging backwards. At 63, she hasn’t skipped a beat when it comes to her style, dating life and her social life. She shared the above photo to Instagram on July 13 while boating with friends. Ramona’s blue, floral one-piece is the perfect summer staple for a day on the water!