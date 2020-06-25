Leah McSweeney Seemingly Bashes ‘RHONY’ Costar Ramona Singer For Partying Without A Face Mask On

Leah McSweeney appeared to have taken another dig at ‘RHONY’ costar Ramona Singer in her latest Instagram rant.

Leah McSweeney didn’t mention Ramona Singer‘s name in her expletive-filled Instagram stories posted on Wednesday, June 24, but you could definitely connect the dots in thinking that it was about her. The RHONY newbie harshly went after some of her fellow costars for not taking the Coronavirus pandemic seriously. “I am so disgusted by some of my castmates and their families who spent the entire f***ing quarantine in Florida, living it up, showing everybody how they’re living it up,” the video began.

“Then Florida, of course, the cases surge,” she continued. “They f***ing come back to New York and are out like nothing, not quarantining, not taking this s*** seriously and basically laughing in all of our faces. F*** you, guys.”

The mother-of-one wasn’t done just yet! “How f***ed up is it if you think you’re going to come back and reap the benefits of our hard work and possibly spread f***ing COVID?” That is despicable and very déclassé.” OG RHONY star Ramona, 63, interestingly enough just landed back in NYC after spending 3 months away during a time when the city was at the epicenter of this worldwide issue.

Ramona has also been the only current RHONY cast member seen in Florida. She’s posted many photos of her out and about during her time in the southern state, like one of her lounging in a blue swimsuit on board a luxurious boat, that show her not wearing any protective face gear.

Leah, who joined RHONY for the show’s 12th season, has gone after Ramona in the past. She reacted quite negatively after someone screenshotted an image of Ramona saying “All Lives Matter” in response to a person who criticized her about her then silence regarding George Floyd‘s death.