Teresa Giudice’s Lookalike Daughter Milania, 15, Looks So Grown Up During 8th Grade Graduation 

Teresa Giudice has been celebrating her four daughters’ milestone graduations — and on July 2, she shared that 15-year-old Milania graduated 8th grade! The family celebrated with a blue cake and an at-home photoshoot.

Teresa Giudice made her daughter Milania‘s graduation a special moment, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which either cancelled or rescheduled many grad ceremonies across the globe. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 48, celebrated at home with her 15-year-old daughter, who’s officially headed to 9th grade. Teresa shared a cute snap of the pair with a blue and white cake that read “Congratulations Milania!!”

(Photo credit: Teresa Giudice/Instagram)

“Happy 8th Graduation @milania_giudice356 so proud of you keep shining and being you and shine bright like a diamond that you are,” Teresa captioned the photo, which she posted to Instagram on Thursday night. Fans in the comments couldn’t believe how grown up Milania looks, with many adding that she’s a spitting image of her mother.

Milania’s dad, Joe Giudice congratulated his daughter on the major milestone. “I love you,” he wrote in the comments, along with a red heart emoji. “Congrats, keep it up. Proud of you,” the father of four added. Teresa and her estranged husband are also parents to daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, and Audriana, 11, who recently graduated 5th grade. Joe, 48, is currently living in Italy with family, following his release from ICE custody late last year.

Teresa also took to her Instagram Stories this week to share videos of Milania and friends, who were getting pampered for a photo shoot at the reality star‘s New Jersey home. Teresa’s go-to makeup artist Priscilla DiStasio was on hand to provide fresh glam to the youngsters. Milania later shared numerous snaps on Instagram from the backyard photoshoot — one of which showed the girls holding hands together.

The proud mom first gushed over her daughter’s 8th grade graduation in a post on Instagram on June 23. Teresa shared a beautiful photo of Milania modeling a lemon-print dress by the pool.

(Photo credit: Teresa Giudice/Instagram)

“Words can’t describe how proud I am of you,” Teresa began before noting that her family has overcome many obstacles recently. “Milania, you have been through so much in just one year, more than some people go through in a lifetime. The loss of Nonno, your dad in Italy & all while growing, changing & being judged. You tell me I’m strong but no my little firecracker – you are strong!!” Teresa wrote.

She continued, “You make me laugh, you make me cry, you keep my heart full everyday and for that I thank you! Congratulations on 8th grade graduation (all A’s & B’s!!) I cant believe you’ll be in high school! I’m so proud of you babe, love you to infinity and beyond!!”