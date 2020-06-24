Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Audriana, 11, Looks So Grown Up Celebrating 5th Grade Graduation In Cap

Teresa Giudice has been busy celebrating her daughters’ many milestones! The ‘RHONJ’ star shared photos and videos of her 11-year-old, Audriana on June 23, who recently graduated from 5th grade!

Teresa Giudice made her daughter’s 5th grade graduation special, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which either cancelled or rescheduled many grad ceremonies across the globe. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 48, celebrated at home with her daughter Audriana and the 11-year-old’s friends on Monday — as seen in a collection of photos and videos Teresa shared to Instagram. Audriana is officially headed to the 6th in New Jersey!

“Congratulations to my baby who’s not a baby at all anymore!” Teresa wrote alongside a closeup photo of Audriana, who sported a red graduation cap with a red and white “2020” tassel. “I’m so proud of you & how hard you work at everything!” the proud mom continued. “I know you hate all the videos and pictures I take, but that’s just because I don’t want to miss a thing!! You are so absolutely perfect & I can’t wait to see what you do!!! Love you to the moon & back!!”

Audriana’s aunt, RHONJ star, Melissa Gorga wrote, “Congrats my beautiful girl,” with a pink heart emoji in the comments. RHONJ alum, Dina Manzo, who is also Audriana’s Godmother, added, “Sweetest girl ever!!! Love you to pieces Audriana!!! Congratulations.” Dina also left a slew of emojis, including pink hearts and a kiss-face.

Teresa also shared a collection of photos from the graduation celebration to her Instagram Stories. In one snap, Audriana was pictured in front of a pink and white cake, surrounded by her best friends. “Congratulations Cedar Hill 5th Graders!” the cake read in black writing. A bevy of “congrats” balloons that were tied to a chair, floated behind her. Teresa also cooked up her signature home-made pasta for the girls.

Audriana wasn’t the only Giudice daughter who graduated recently. Teresa’s 15-year-old daughter Milania also reached a major milestone, having graduated from 8th grade. Teresa shared videos of Milania dancing with her friends in the kitchen of their New Jersey mansion. She also posted photos of Milania modeling a beautiful lemon-print dress by the pool. Milania and her group of friends enjoyed a blue and white graduation cake.