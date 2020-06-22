‘RHONJ’s Joe Giudice Claps Back After Hater Says His Daughters Will ‘End Up On The Pole’

Teresa Giudice shared a loving post in honor of Joe Giudice for Father’s Day and when one follower called him ‘a failed father’ to his daughters, he responded with a positive and powerful message.

Teresa Giudice‘s sweet Father’s Day message to Joe Giudice, 48, brought out a hateful response from one follower but the proud dad made sure to clap back with some confident and loving words. The 48-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a smiling photo of her estranged husband with their four daughters, Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11, which can be seen HERE, and captioned it with words that showed her appreciation. “❤️Happy Fathers Day @joe.giudice The girls miss you today & everyday! ❤️,” the caption read.

Joe responded with a message of thanks before the exchange with the hater took place. “Thank you for being my angels, for showing the 🌎 you are my superstars!!! 🌟🌟🌟🌟#bestdaughters #thankyoubestmomever,” his response read. Shortly after, the critic commented with their shocking message that read, “failed father, two of the four will end up on the pole no doubt.”

“Please remove yourself off Teresa[’s] page! Although, Pole dancing is [a] respectful job!” Joe’s clap back began. “My girls have chosen different career paths momma @twresagiudice got it under control!! We going for 4/4 success on point! #daughtersonpoint #mydaughterssuccess #motivatedmindset.”

Joe’s memorable response comes after a source told us that Teresa, whom he separated from in Dec., and their daughters “cannot wait” to visit him in Italy, where he’s been living since last year, after their original travel plans have been delayed due to COVID-19. “Teresa and Joe’s daughters had plans to visit Joe this August for about a week before school starts,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “The girls and Joe cannot wait and now that things are slowly starting to open up, they’re feeling excited and hopeful.”

The closeknit family has already visited Joe since his move, but he wants to show them his new apartment the next time they get on a plane to go see him. “Joe had just moved into a new apartment a week before Italy was put on lockdown. He really likes his new place,” the source continued. He’s “been busy lately re-doing Teresa’s father’s home in Italy and is going to be doing more construction in the near future.”

Teresa’s father, Giacinto “Nonno” Gorga, passed away on April 3 after years of struggling with illnesses. In addition to giving Joe a shout-out this past Father’s Day, she posted a touching tribute to her late dad and it included a slideshow of photos with music and a heartfelt message that reflected her sadness and gratitude.

“I can’t believe this is my first Father’s Day without you.❣️I miss you every single day, I miss your voice in the kitchen, I miss our Costco runs, I miss your laugh, I miss you so much,” her message read. “I find peace knowing you & mommy are walking barefoot on a beach together, she’s making you something delicious to eat today and you’re relaxing with a glass of Johnnie Walker Blue, you’re breathing easy & for that I’m so happy. I love you Papa, the girls and I miss you so much & I’ll always be Daddy’s girl. Happy Fathers Day in Heaven. Till I see you again papa.”