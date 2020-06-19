‘RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice Debuts New Bleached Blonde Hair Makeover — See Before & After Pics

When Season 11 of ‘RHONJ’ eventually premieres, Teresa Giudice may look like a whole new woman, as she just debuted a striking, bleached blonde hair makeover.

Teresa Giudice, 48, is almost unrecognizable now, after debuting her new hair makeover on Instagram on June 19. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star took to her social media channel on Friday afternoon, and said, “Verified I Do A Thing Called What I Want”, while sharing a photo of her new bleached blonde bob. While the new look initially took us by surprise, we’re now warming up to it and to be honest, we kind of love it.

And we’re not the only ones. After sharing the picture, Teresa’s followers went nuts in the comments section. “SNATCHED!!,” one fan wrote, while another said, “Yaaaaaaas Teresa!” But as much as we — and fans — love it, it may be temporary. After Teresa shared her new look, her makeup artist Priscilla DiStasio revealed it was just a wig. “Had so much fun with my girl today, #RHONJ @teresagiudice changing it up a bit adding some ‘spicy to her lifey’! Glammed & Wig’d by moi @mspriscillanyc SOOOOO , which shade of T do you wanna see next season??” she asked her own followers.

Even though it’s just a wig, we hope Teresa keeps this look for when Season 11 of RHONJ starts filming in July.

While RHONJ started filming earlier this year, production halted due to the coronavirus outbreak. But a source close to the show recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “The Real Housewives of Orange County will resume [filming] in July, as will New Jersey.”

At this time, Bravo has yet to announce who will be returning for Season 11, but Teresa, who’s been with the series since it debuted in 2009, is basically a guarantee.