Joe Giudice Speaks Out On Daughter Gia’s Nose Job: She ‘Looked Beautiful Before’

Joe Giudice was supportive of his 19-year-old daughter Gia’s recent nose job in this interview, revealing he’s ‘good with it’!

Joe Giudice, 48, opened up about his daughter Gia‘s recent nose job. “She looked beautiful before,” he said of the 19-year-old to Extra host Billy Bush. “Whatever makes her happy, I’m good with it,” he added in the virtual interview, posted on Wednesday, July 22. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star remains in Italy following his legal issues in the United states, and is hopeful to see his four kids — including eldest Gia, and daughters Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11. “My kids would be here, but they can’t come…[a visit] would be great,” he also said.

His comments come just days after Gia — who is now a college student at Rutgers University in New Jersey — confessed she had gone under the knife. “yes I got a nose job. yes I’m swollen,” she captioned a photo on July 17, posing alongside her glam mom Teresa Giudice, 48. “I’m absolutely in love with it I am an adult now, this has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!” she also wrote, thanking her plastic surgeon Dr. Geoffrey Tobias. Gia looked beautiful in the photo, rocking a lace hot pink top and jeans, accessorizing with a white Gucci Marmont bag and black Gucci belt.

Teresa also showed support for her eldest daughter on Instagram. “Couldn’t be more proud of you…,” the Turning the Tables: From Housewife to Inmate and Back Again author gushed. “You are beautiful inside and out Love you to infinity and beyond,” Teresa — who recently went viral for a Cameo video — added. Gorgeous Gia proudly showed off her new nose in a cute photo with her boyfriend Christian Carmichael! The pair shared a romantic poolside cuddle on July 20, and Gia was absolutely glowing in the photo with her perfect complexion and blonde highlighted locks.

The college student sported a sheer black tank top and Dior bracelet for the outdoor hangout, proving she’s definitely enjoying the Jersey summer. “summer nights w u☺️,” she captioned the snap. Gia’s admission came after her 694,000 Instagram followers suspected she had gotten a nose job — but they were nothing but supportive afterwards. “Hey whatever makes u feel good!!! You are still beautiful” one fan gushed, while another posted, “Aw sweetie you’re gorgeous either way.”