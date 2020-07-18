Watch
Teresa Giudice Cameo Video Goes Viral After She Calls Woman Out For Cheating On Her Fiancé

Teresa Giudice shared her advice for a fan to ‘get out of the situation’ in this epic Cameo video, where a woman allegedly had sex with her fiancé’s brother.

Teresa Giudice, 48, shared some words of wisdom for a fan. In a now viral video from Cameo, which allows fans to book personalized video messages from celebrities of their choice for a fee, Teresa hilariously shared what she would do if she was in this particular situation. “This is booked by your best friend…and she told me that you just had sex with your fiancé’s brother that had chlamydia,” Teresa began in the shocking clip, which made the rounds on Saturday, July 18 via several Real Housewives Of New Jersey fan sites.

“And the family knows that he had it — and it’s starting to look suspicious. They want me to tell you what I would do if I was in your shoes,” the mom-of-four went on, proceeding to break down a step-by-step guide for the unknown fan. Before anything, Teresa suggested seeking medical attention to treat the common STD. “First of all, I would go to a doctor’s — get medication — get myself good,” Teresa urged, casually filming herself via a cellphone in a black-leather seated car.

“I think I would stay away from that family,” the Standing Strong author, who separated from her husband Joe Giudice, 48, in Dec. 2019 after 20 years, added. “I wish you call the best in life. Listen, it is what it is — just fix it, make it better and get out of that situation,” she said, before wrapping up with a sweet message for the fan. “I just want to say thanks for always loving and supporting me and love, love, love you — tons of kisses,” she concluded.

RHONJ fans couldn’t get enough of the Cameo video, and took to social media to share their comments. “Ok wait, this is the best Cameo on the internet,” one wrote, while another noted they “legit had no words” for the video. “I AM DYING,” another exclaimed, including several laughing emojis, as others added that they were “speechless” when it came to the “amazing” video. The clip is a departure from the usual light hearted greeting or happy birthday wishes that fans generally use Cameo for, but we think Teresa just changed the game!