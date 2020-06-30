Khloe Kardashian Thanks Tristan For Helping Plan Her ‘Beautiful’ Birthday Bash After His Flirty Messages

There was a small list of people who Khloe Kardashian specifically thanked for throwing her an epic 36th birthday party — and her ex, Tristan Thompson, was one of them!

Tristan Thompson played a role in making Khloe Kardashian’s quarantine birthday bash come to live! Khloe shared photos of the party’s decor on her Instagram Story on June 29. Along with the pics, she also gave a special shoutout to five people who helped put the party together — and Tristan was one of them.

“Thank you to everyone who helped make my birthday party so SPECTACULARLY BEAUTIFUL!!!” Khloe gushed. “You have no idea how much I cherish these memories!!!! I will remember this forever! The guest list was SMALL but the decor was MAJOR. I love you.” In addition to Tristan, she also tagged Kylie Jenner, party planner, Mindy Weiss, florist, Jeff Leatham, and her assistant, Alexa Okyle, in the post.

Even though Khloe and Tristan broke up back in Jan. 2019, they’ve been spending a lot of time together recently. Tristan has been quarantined in Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic, so he’s been seeing a LOT of Khloe and their daughter, True Thompson. The two have been gotten to a place where they are extremely amicable as co-parents, but Tristan has hinted time and time again that he wants something more with his ex.

For more than a year, Tristan has been leaving flirty comments on Khloe’s Instagram photos, despite the two not being in a romantic relationship. On Khloe’s birthday, he even shared a VERY sweet tribute to the reality star on his own Instagram page. “I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person,” Tristan gushed. “I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter.”

Khloe broke up with Tristan after he was exposed for kissing Jordyn Woods at a party in Jan. 2019. This was the second time that the NBA star had been publicly caught cheating. It took Khloe several months to get to a good place with Tristan, but now, more than a year later, the pair’s relationship (as co-parents!) is definitely thriving.