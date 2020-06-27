Tristan Thompson Leaves Flirty Comment For ‘Queen’ Khloe Kardashian On Her Sexy Pic

Another day, another flirty comment from Tristan Thompson! The NBA player has yet again dropped the heart eye emoji on his ex Khloe Kardashian’s IG post.

Khloe Kardashian posted a stunning new snap to Instagram on June 27, and former flame Tristan Thompson, was quick to slide into the comments section. “The Queen,” he wrote, alongside a series of heart eye emojis. The pair, who share two-year-old daughter True, have been keeping fans on their toes for several months now and fueling the rumor mill with flirty comments, and videos emerging of the pair getting cozy. It’s no surprise the NBA player commented on the 36-year-old’s latest pic — she looks incredible!

In the photo, she’s rocking noticeably darker locks, while wearing a plunging blue bodysuit top with jeans over the bottom. Although her long wavy hair still had some blonde highlights in it, the overall shade was definitely more brown. The Good American founder debuted her darker hair makeover in a set of snaps back in May, and unsurprisingly Tristan also slid into that comments section, too.

He called her a “baddie” and also said he was “here for the caption” along with a bunch of random emojis that included a heart, fire, flexing arm and angry face. Hmm. Some of her fans clapped back at his comment, and reminded him that they hadn’t forgotten the multiple cheating scandals that lead to his split from Khloe. “Leave her alone!” and “we didn’t forget what you did” were two of the nasty comments written for him, the latter of which was more than likely referring to his apparent hook up with former KarJenner family friend Jordyn Woods, 22, in February 2019.

The pair also sparked fresh rumors when they attended a pal’s birthday party together this week, and a video was posted on a friend’s Instagram Story that showed them looking quite cozy during the celebration. The video showed the group singing “Happy Birthday,” and Tristan noticeably had his arm wrapped around Khloe’s waist when the cameras flashed to the pair.