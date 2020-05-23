Tristan Thompson Gushes Over Khloe Kardashian’s Sexy New Hair Makeover: ‘Baddie’

Tristan Thompson got his flirt game on with ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian after she posted an unrecognizable photo of her!

Oh Tristan Thompson, you just keep people on their toes about your relationship status with Khloe Kardashian! The 28-year-old, who is known for leaving her several flirty comments on social media after their very public breakup last year, continued with that tradition in her latest Instagram pics posted on Friday, May 22. The Good American founder debuted her darker hair makeover in a set of snaps that left fans speechless over how different she looked. “My GORGEOUS Girl!!!!!! WOW !!!,” her mother Kris Jenner, 64, exclaimed in the comments section. Khloe’s BFF and new mommy Malika Haqq, 37, and many others penned something similar in response to Khloe’s new ‘do. “location: under b***hes skiiiinnnnn,” she wrote as the caption.

Here comes Tristan once again! He called her a “baddie” and also said he was “here for the caption” along with a bunch of random emojis that included a heart, fire, flexing arm and angry face. Hmm. Some of her fans clapped back at his words as they are still not over all the drama that happened between them way back when. “Leave her alone!” and “we didn’t forget what you did” were two of the nasty comments written for him, the latter of which was more than likely referring to his apparent hook up with former KarJenner family friend Jordyn Woods, 22, in February 2019.

Tristan & Khloe made news all over again earlier this month when she categorically denied rumors that they were expecting their second child. She gave birth to their daughter True, 2, back in April 2018. “I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away,” she tweeted on Wednesday, May 13. “The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”

She doubled down on her words in a separate yet equally fiery tweet that same day. “The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true…. it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”